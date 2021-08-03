Margot Robbie says Harley Quinn dating is 'hilarious'

Robert Downey, Jr. will always be synonymous with the on-screen version of Iron Man. In that same way, on the DC side of things, Margot Robbie will always be linked to the role of Harley Quinn. And it’s hard to imagine her debut as the character was in David Ayer’s controversial “Suicide Squad” back in 2016, which is a film that was financially successful but generally disliked by most critics and fans. In recent years, in light of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” being a thing, fans have petitioned Warner Bros. to release an Ayer Cut of ‘Suicide Squad,” with the filmmaker kind of leading the charge and trying to drum up interest. But even with the outcry from fans and the displeasure with the finished product from David Ayer, the film’s breakout star, Robbie, isn’t keen on getting involved with the whole discussion.
Comments / 0