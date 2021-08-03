Margot Robbie says Harley Quinn dating is 'hilarious'

Harley Quinn returns to the big screen with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, alongside a team comprised of some of the world's most dangerous villains sent on a dangerous mission to the island of Corto Maltese to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory. As the third outing for the character played by Margot Robbie, fans are excited to see what's next for the brash and colorful character after her appearances in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — especially with this new film not really connecting to either previous movie in any established way. But even without any direct connection to her previous live-action outings, there's a lot that The Suicide Squad can draw from in terms of Harley's history. She may not be the oldest comic book character on the team, but she's certainly made quite an impact since her debut and is considered by many as being the fourth pillar of DC Comics after Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.