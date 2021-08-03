Cancel
Margot Robbie says Harley Quinn dating is 'hilarious'

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the world premiere for "The Suicide Squad," star Margot Robbie says she had fun playing a single Harley Quinn. (Aug. 3)

Comments / 0

Margot Robbie
#The Suicide Squad
MoviesExtra

Margot Robbie on Her Ex’s Cutout of ‘Suicide Squad’ Co-star John Cena

The supervillains-turned-lousy-superheroes are back for a brand-new do-or-die mission in “The Suicide Squad”!. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Margot Robbie, who’s back as everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn, and Daniela Melchior, who plays Cleo Clazo/Ratcatcher II. The women opened up about the movie, with Margot dishing on the cardboard...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Baffled

Margot Robbie Updates: The internet has recently been very much obsessed with Margot Robbie’s feet after she was the guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. Although the star is flattered by the Internet’s obsession, director James Gunn is extremely confused about it. They appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live Show...
WWEfemalefirst.co.uk

Margot Robbie slept with life-size John Cena cut out

Margot Robbie has revealed that she slept with a life-size cut of John Cena in her bedroom for two years as a former boyfriend was obsessed with the wrestler. Margot Robbie slept with a life-size cut out of John Cena in her bedroom for two years. The 31-year-old actress made...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena Weigh In on David Ayer’s Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday. “I think that’s all a very complicated situation that I am probably not responsible for,” Margot Robbie, who plays the iconic Harley Quinn in both Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” and Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” told Variety‘s...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie in ‘The Suicide Squad’: Film Review

What a difference an article makes. For most comics-savvy moviegoers, Suicide Squad is synonymous with “mess” — a (moneymaking) misfire that was hard to sit through despite the arrival of Margot Robbie’s immensely charismatic Harley Quinn. But put a “The” in front of that title and things change: James Gunn’s gleefully violent new picture mostly ignores David Ayer’s 2016 dud — but isn’t a reboot. Not only does it find the nastily enjoyable vibe that eluded its predecessor, but it also tells a story worth following — while balancing its most appealing character with others whose disposability (they aren’t sent on suicide missions for nothin’) doesn’t prevent them from being good company onscreen. Bonus: Unlike Ayer, Gunn never looks at Robbie as if he’s hoping for a lap dance.
WWEPosted by
ClutchPoints

Margot Robbie and John Cena has an unusual history

It’s no secret that Margot Robbie and John Cena are two of the most successful actors today. But apparently, the two Suicide Squad stars have more history than some of you might know. In an interview at Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Robbie and Cena were joined by Suicide Squad Director...
TV Showsenstarz.com

Margot Robbie Saying Goodbye To Acting To Join Reality TV?

Is Margot Robbie shifting her career from acting to reality TV?. The "Birds of Prey" actress has recently confessed that she's obsessed with one of Britain's most popular reality TV shows that she wants to be part of it. Speaking onLorraine with Ross King alongside her "The Suicide Squad" co-star...
Moviesuncrazed.com

James Gunn Wants A Harley Quinn And Groot Crossover

James Gunn admitted that he had “talked to both the heads of Marvel and DC” about a potential franchise crossover between the character of Groot and Harley Quinn. Gunn confessed his “pie in the sky dream” in an interview for Jake’s Takes. “I would really be happy to do a...
Movieshypebeast.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Say Harley Quinn's 'Pretty Awesome' Fight Scene Is Their Favorite Part of 'The Suicide Squad'

Though only one word separates James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad from David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad, the two films exist in entirely different realms. Five years following the adversely-received movie that gave rise to Warner Bros’ revamped take on the DC Universe, Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is not a sequel, but an alternate look at the entourage of mischievously tactical supervillains.
MoviesMarconews.com

Several big things are different about Harley Quinn in 'The Suicide Squad' (including her love life)

Harley Quinn is single and ready to do more than mingle in “The Suicide Squad," and no one’s more excited about that than Margot Robbie. Robbie’s debut as the infamous Batman villainess (and sometime antiheroine) in 2016’s first “Suicide Squad” dealt with her notorious relationship with the Joker, while the pair’s permanent breakup was integral to last year’s “Birds of Prey.” And in writer/director James Gunn’s new “Squad” (in theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 6), Harleyis now navigating killer romantic-comedy hijinks when she's wooed by a South American island dictator (Juan Diego Botto).
MoviesComicBook

Margot Robbie Really Wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's Relationship On Screen After The Suicide Squad

When The Suicide Squad finally debuts in theaters and on HBO Max next week, it will bring viewers the latest chapter in the ever-evolving story of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The fan-favorite character has arguably become one of the standout elements of the DC Extended Universe, after appearing in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While Robbie has indicated that she is going to be taking a bit of a break from playing Harley, fans are curious what her onscreen future could look like — and whether or not we could finally see her romantic relationship with Poison Ivy play out onscreen. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the press tour for The Suicide Squad, Robbie was asked how much Poison Ivy has been brought up by reporters.
MoviesComicBook

Back Issues: The Fantabulous Rise of One Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn returns to the big screen with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, alongside a team comprised of some of the world's most dangerous villains sent on a dangerous mission to the island of Corto Maltese to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory. As the third outing for the character played by Margot Robbie, fans are excited to see what's next for the brash and colorful character after her appearances in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — especially with this new film not really connecting to either previous movie in any established way. But even without any direct connection to her previous live-action outings, there's a lot that The Suicide Squad can draw from in terms of Harley's history. She may not be the oldest comic book character on the team, but she's certainly made quite an impact since her debut and is considered by many as being the fourth pillar of DC Comics after Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.
MoviesPopculture

'The Suicide Squad': Watch Sylvester Stallone and Margot Robbie Epically Surprise Fans Over Zoom

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, and the cast has been doing the virtual rounds promoting the new film. In a new interview with our sister site, ComicBook.com, director James Gunn and stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinneman, Sylvester Stallone, Daniela Melchior, and David Dastmalchian surprised DC Comics fans over Zoom. Unsuspecting fans thought they were simply participating in comic book trivia, but were pleasantly shocked to find out that a few famous faces were also on the video call.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Margot Robbie Says The AyerCut Of Suicide Squad Is “Complicated… Not Something I’m Responsible For”

Robert Downey, Jr. will always be synonymous with the on-screen version of Iron Man. In that same way, on the DC side of things, Margot Robbie will always be linked to the role of Harley Quinn. And it’s hard to imagine her debut as the character was in David Ayer’s controversial “Suicide Squad” back in 2016, which is a film that was financially successful but generally disliked by most critics and fans. In recent years, in light of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” being a thing, fans have petitioned Warner Bros. to release an Ayer Cut of ‘Suicide Squad,” with the filmmaker kind of leading the charge and trying to drum up interest. But even with the outcry from fans and the displeasure with the finished product from David Ayer, the film’s breakout star, Robbie, isn’t keen on getting involved with the whole discussion.

