Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Get a job: Rare is hiring a Senior Engine Programmer

Gamasutra
 6 days ago

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!. Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now. Twycross, England. Rare is a one-of-a-kind game studio where we create the kind of games the world...

gamasutra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Engine#Engineering#Programmers#Game Design#The Gamasutra Job Board#England Rare#English#Xbox Game Studios#Engine Programmer#Collaborate#Ai#Gamasutra S Job Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Computer ScienceGamasutra

Get a job: Mountaintop Studios is hiring an Engineering Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!. Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now. Location, San Francisco, CA. THE ROLE. We’re looking for an Engineering Manager who’s passionate about building extraordinary...
JobsGamasutra

Get a job: NPD Group is hiring a Data Engineer Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!. Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now. Location: Port Washington, New York. West Coast preferred. About You. 7+ years hands on experience with SQL...
Video GamesGamasutra

Get a job: Antler Interactive is hiring a Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!. Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now. Location: Stockholm, Sweden. We at Antler Interactive are looking for an experienced game designer who would work...
Healthbiospace.com

Virology Jobs: Best Opportunities & Tips To Get Hired

More than ever, the current global health crisis has increased the demand for health professionals. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has ravaged across the globe has demanded more experts in microbiology, particularly jobs in virology. Apart from COVID-19, the past decades have highlighted the need for virologists, who are...
Small BusinessPosted by
Axios

The 49-day wait to get an engineering job

Engineering job seekers wait an average of 49 days to get hired after submitting job applications, per a new LinkedIn analysis. The big picture: Employers are desperate to fill a record number of open positions across industries, but the hiring process is still taking a long time for some types of jobs.
JobsVentureBeat

3 great engineering roles to apply for this week

If you’re looking for an exciting new job, then you have absolutely come to the right place! Every week for the last number of months we have been sharing brilliant opportunities with you, in the hopes of helping the world get back to work after the pandemic. And since things have started to return to normal, there are more jobs than ever, and we’re so excited to share them with you!
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Xos, Inc. Adds to Leadership Team with Senior Engineering Hires

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- Xos, Inc. (“Xos”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC, “NextGen”), today announced the hiring of two senior engineering leaders, Justin Yee and Mathew Freiheit. Mr. Yee has been appointed Director of Advanced Vehicle Engineering for Xos and Mr. Freiheit has been appointed Xos’ Chief Engineer.
Video GamesGamasutra

Playtesting with AI - a new game changer in game development

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Much like the heroes in a game, game developers are the heroes behind the scenes. Building entire worlds...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Dalet Announces New Hires to its Leadership Team

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations. Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.
ComputersLas Vegas Herald

Is Software Engineering A High Demand Profession In The World-

Why are software engineering companies growing leaps and bounds? Many of you might think that it is worth pursuing software engineering in today's parlance? With the ever-propelling science and technology, students are inclined towards opting for computer science courses. As it is one of the few industries proven to be recession-proof in the recent COVID-19 scenario, its demand even surged after the pandemic. Every business has become completely reliant on digital platforms. It has led to an upsurge in demand for tech professionals all around.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

The software developer is changing – and so is their workflow

What does a software developer do? That’s easy: they develop apps and software, right? It’s no longer that simple. Whereas before developers were reserved to handle writing software - a specialist skill - now they are expected to collaborate more with the business. And that requires communicating and better understanding various aspects of the business in which they operate.
EconomyIbj.com

In the workplace: Have a business idea? Survey customers first.

Since April 2020, I’ve held virtual office hours for a minimum of two hours a week. These one-on-one, back-to-back meetings have been open to the public and take 40 minutes each. Most time slots are filled with first-time founders asking questions about what to do next. In about 95% of our conversations, we have to pause and take a few steps backward in order to proceed forward. Typically, founders collect very little data about their customer base.
JobsZDNet

Developers, DevOps, and cybersecurity: The top tech talent employers are looking for now

With more companies looking towards a digital-first approach to business going forward, demand for digital skills is on a sharp upwards trajectory. Finding developers, cybersecurity professionals and cloud migration experts is top of the agenda for many hiring managers as organisations look towards long-term growth and sustainability, following a period of rapid transformation.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 9 Best Features of Hassl App for Project Management

Whether it’s a freelance gig, small business, or an agency, Hassl is the one-stop shop for all your productivity needs. The app releases your team members from admin tasks, allowing them to focus more on project work. You don’t have to deal with unnecessary emails, lost files, altered documents, confusing...
Jobstechgig.com

Kofax is hiring software engineers across India; details here

Qualification - Typically has 3 or more years’ relevant technical experience. Bachelor's Degree in a related discipline is strongly preferred. Must demonstrate the ability to work independently on larger or more complex departmental assignments. Job Description - Conducting research, where appropriate and needed, to solve specific design problems. Contributing to...
Businessaithority.com

Conversica Names Former IBM Exec, Terrie Banuelos, to Vice President of Global Sales

Banuelos brings decades of sales experience in marketing cloud, enterprise marketing management, commerce, and digital experience solutions across SMB, mid-market and enterprise businesses and directly supports Conversica’s transparent commitment to Diversity and Inclusion. Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions that help enterprise marketing, sales, and customer success...
aithority.com

Pyze and Zudy Announce Technology Partnership to Provide AI Driven Product Analytics for Zudy Customers

Pyze, the leader in Digital Transformation Analytics for Enterprise Applications, announced a technology partnership with visionary software company Zudy, and their leading Low-code / No-code Enterprise Application Development Platform, Vinyl. Founded in 2013, Zudy’s Vinyl enables companies to develop applications in weeks – not months – integrating seamlessly with all existing data sources and systems including, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle and Microsoft. Leveraging Vinyl, companies can speed up their digital transformation efforts by letting go of the traditional dependency on IT teams and through more agile development processes.
Video GamesGamasutra

How are games industry events doing these days?

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. If you could ask a crystal ball one question about events, what would you ask? When is my...
Businesswoodard.com

Intuit Expanding Team in India

Intuit is planning to add 350 additional people to its team of approximately 1,100 team members who currently work at Intuit's India location, which has been ranked as the #3 place to work in India in 2021. The expansion will primarily be for the company's Software Engineering, Product Management, Experience...

Comments / 0

Community Policy