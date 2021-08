When it comes to life’s greatest pleasures, whiskey and travel sit pretty high up on the list. If you’re ever looking for a surefire way to elevate a vacation, just try weaving a distillery tour or whiskey tasting into the itinerary. But while visiting a distillery and sampling the goods is always a fun time, leaving the distillery is not such a blast. Thankfully, there are a handful of them that actually want you to hang around long after the speakers have blared “Closing Time” by Semisonic. That’s right, some whiskey distilleries will let you stay over.