Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Health Canada issues two NPNs for Natural Remedies’ BacoMind

nutraingredients-usa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural Remedies has been issued with two Natural Product Numbers (NPN) from Health Canada for its BacoMind ingredient for cognitive support. The NPNs relate to the company’s Bacopa monnieri ingredient, which is supported by five human clinical studies* in adults and children, including a human clinical safety study. These studies served as the basis for Health Canada’s approval, said Abey Thomas, Head of Global Marketing for Natural Remedies.

www.nutraingredients-usa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Health#Npn#Health Canada#Bacomind Children#Bacomind Adult#Bacopa#Phd#Natural Remedies#Comt#Pep#Ros#Parp#Mind Body Medicine 2014
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healthkitsapdailynews.com

3 Naturals Triple Joint Health Reviews – Legit Supplement or Not?

Joint health is vital in facilitating movement and flexibility. The joints and all the structures surrounding it must be in good shape to allow you to wiggle your hips, bend your knees and elbows, turn your head and move your fingers. The synovial fluid acts as a lubricant between the joints to facilitate movement and prevent the bones from rubbing together. However, several factors can make the joints and cartilage weak, including:
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study examines the effect of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in adults with prediabetes

A recent clinical trial described in CJASN has examined the potential of vitamin D supplementation for protecting the kidney health of individuals with pre-diabetes. In the general population, low blood vitamin D levels have been associated with higher risks of various diseases, including type 2 diabetes and kidney disease. Sun H. Kim, MD, MS (Stanford University School of Medicine) and her colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Vitamin D and type 2 diabetes (D2d) study to evaluate the effects of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in individuals with pre-diabetes, a condition that increases risk for type 2 diabetes, which in turn is the leading cause of kidney disease.
Environmentsanjuanjournal.com

EPA and Environment Canada issue report on health of Salish Sea

Submitted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. On July 14, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Environment and Climate Change Canada released their joint “The Health of the Salish Sea Report” analyzing 10 indicators of the health of the Salish Sea, the shared estuary that includes the Strait of Juan De Fuca, Puget Sound, and Georgia Basin. Read the report at epa.gov/salish-sea.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].

Comments / 0

Community Policy