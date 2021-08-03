Health Canada issues two NPNs for Natural Remedies’ BacoMind
Natural Remedies has been issued with two Natural Product Numbers (NPN) from Health Canada for its BacoMind ingredient for cognitive support. The NPNs relate to the company’s Bacopa monnieri ingredient, which is supported by five human clinical studies* in adults and children, including a human clinical safety study. These studies served as the basis for Health Canada’s approval, said Abey Thomas, Head of Global Marketing for Natural Remedies.www.nutraingredients-usa.com
