Texas A&M appeared to be as surprised as anyone else on Wednesday when the news broke that former Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Texas had made contact with the Southeastern Conference about becoming members. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and athletic director Ross Bjork mades statements concerning the possibility of the Horns and Sooners possibly following the trend setting Aggies eastward (who had left the Big 12 themselves in 2011 and have enjoyed their two most successful football seasons since World War II in the league).