Up until the time I learned I was pregnant earlier this year, I was a big fan of CBD—the lotions, balms, elixirs, tinctures, you name it. I have tried dozens of brands and written numerous stories about the buzzy hemp ingredient, but there is still so much more to learn about it and its potential power in the health and wellness arena. To that point, this week, a healthtech company called Radicle Science announced the launch of its ACES (Advancing CBD Education and Science) study, which is the largest and most comprehensive randomized controlled trial of its kind and will help to determine the effectiveness of popular CBD products. Hopefully this will provide some reassurance for the CBD devotees, as well as clarity for the skeptics.