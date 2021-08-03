Cancel
Indiana Corn and Soybean Ratings Increase

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn USDA’s Monday Crop Progress report, Indiana corn is rated 76% good-to-excellent, up 3% from last week. The national good-to-excellent rating fell 2 points to 62%, led by a five-point loss in Nebraska and 3-point loss in Iowa (to 62%). Indiana soybeans were rated 72% good-to-excellent, a 4% jump from...

