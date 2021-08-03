Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Last Week, 1 In 3 U.S. COVID Cases Were In Florida And Texas

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One-third of COVID-19 cases nationwide last week occurred in Florida and Texas, according to Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a 44% increase in daily new cases in the last week of July. Last week's average of daily new COVID-19 cases is "higher than our peak of last summer," according to the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Rochelle, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Texas Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Zients
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S#Cdc#The White House#Cdc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WJCT News

Federal Judge Weighs Challenge To Florida's 'Vaccine Passport' Ban

TALLAHASSEE --- A federal judge appeared skeptical Friday of the state’s arguments in a constitutional challenge by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to a Florida ban on so-called “vaccine passports.”. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams heard more than two hours of arguments on a request by Norwegian for a preliminary injunction...
Public HealthPosted by
WJCT News

Opinion: Dear Mum, Your Son The Doctor Thinks You Should Get A COVID Vaccine

Vaccines are not readily available in many countries. Yet when a limited supply does arrive, people are not always interested. On March 25, South Sudan received 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX program, the global effort to provide vaccines to poorer countries. They were free to all comers. But there was no rush to get the vaccines. As of August 3, only 56,989 vaccine doses have been administered in country of approximately 12 million people. South Sudan returned some 72,000 doses to COVAX, which were shipped to Kenya instead. South Sudanese physician Edward Kenyi, now living in the U.S., plans to send this letter to his mother, Elizabeth, who's opposed reluctant to take the vaccine, to try and change her mind.
PoliticsPosted by
WJCT News

Mexico's Suit Against U.S. Gun Companies May Seek More Than A Court Win

MEXICO CITY — Hit men from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel rolled into a swanky Mexico City neighborhood on the morning of June 26, 2020, planning to assassinate the capital's police chief. They carried three Barrett .50 caliber sniper rifles, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and 5.56mm caliber carbine, a Ruger 5.56mm caliber rifle and a Colt 5.56mm caliber carbine. After a terrifying shootout, two police officers and a civilian were killed, the police chief was wounded, and a drug cartel once again showed that it is armed like special forces.
House RentPosted by
WJCT News

Here's What You Need To Know About The New Eviction Ban

For many Americans, COVID-19 has upended their lives. They've lost their jobs, and with them, the ability to pay their rent. While getting evicted is traumatic generally, eviction during a pandemic adds new layers of peril: Evicted families may double up with other households or move into crowded shelters. That can lead to the coronavirus spreading quickly, especially within vulnerable communities.
Public HealthPosted by
WJCT News

California Will Require Vaccines For Workers In Health Care Facilities

California is implementing what it calls the "first in the nation" requirement that health care workers statewide be vaccinated against COVID-19. The state is currently experiencing its fastest increase in coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic, with case rates "increasing ninefold in the last two months," according to the new order from the California Department of Public Health.
Florida StatePosted by
WJCT News

Vouchers, Lawsuit Ratchet Up Florida School Mask Debate

TALLAHASSEE --- The State Board of Education approved an emergency rule Friday that will allow students who experience what officials labeled COVID-19 “harassment” to use state-backed vouchers to transfer to private schools or to move to different public schools or districts. The rule, proposed by the Department of Education, was...
Florida StatePosted by
WJCT News

Masking Debate Continues About Fla. Schools; Hospitals Exceed Capacity

This week, four Florida school districts defied, to varying degrees, an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans mask mandates. Duval, Alachua, Leon and Broward counties' school boards and superintendents announced or reaffirmed plans to require masks for students when classes begin (although Duval's has an opt-out clause for parents, in line with the governor's order).
EnvironmentPosted by
WJCT News

Summertime And Vacationing Isn't Easy. Blame It On Climate Change

Climate change already is making wildfires, hurricanes, heat waves and droughts more frequent and intense. The devastating effects are in the headlines regularly. A warming climate also changes lives in subtler ways. NPR asked how more extreme weather is affecting summer plans. For Maryland graduate student A. Carey, 24, summer...
Tampa, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Tampa Commits To 100% Clean, Renewable Energy By 2035

Tampa's city council voted Thursday in favor of moving the city to 100% clean, renewable energy by 2035, making it the 12th Florida city to do so. This latest passage comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed prohibitive energy bills into law this summer. The resolution by Tampa Councilmember Joseph Citro...

Comments / 0

Community Policy