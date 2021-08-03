As Producer Sentiment Holds Steady, Farmers Weigh in on Rising Input Prices and Farmland Values

Hay market prices remain mostly steady for alfalfa and steady for grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 27. Trade remains steady, although some area trades have slowed, demand remains good. Rains this season have produced a lot of grinding quality hay which is contributing to a softening of that market, while dairy quality hay remains difficult to come by. This week’s hot dry weather has allowed grass hay producers to attack the prairie hay, with most reporting an average yield. Recent rains have confined abnormally dry conditions to a wide band bisecting the state from the north central border to the south-central border along with continued dryness in the northwest.