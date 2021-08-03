Along the Way

The number of living World War II veterans is declining, but Norton resident and World War II vet Art Colachico is still going strong and supporting the stories of other WWII veterans. This past Sunday he attended a book signing by Andrew Biggio, who just released “The Rifle,” which contains the stories of many WWII vets. The signing doubled as a reunion with at least 60 WWII vets in attendance. The youngest was 95 and the oldest, 105. The event was held at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson.