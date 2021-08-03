Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, MA

Along the Way

By Emma Leeuwenburgh eleeuwenburgh@thesunchronicle.com
Sun Chronicle
 6 days ago

The number of living World War II veterans is declining, but Norton resident and World War II vet Art Colachico is still going strong and supporting the stories of other WWII veterans. This past Sunday he attended a book signing by Andrew Biggio, who just released “The Rifle,” which contains the stories of many WWII vets. The signing doubled as a reunion with at least 60 WWII vets in attendance. The youngest was 95 and the oldest, 105. The event was held at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson.

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
Attleboro, MA
Government
City
Norton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Norton, MA
Government
Attleboro, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Photography#Mia 9 11#The Audubon Society#Pawtucket#Ice Cream Haven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy