It’s safe to say that Tom Brady has had more hairstyle switch ups than he has had super bowls. And given that he’s played in nine and won six, that’s saying something. So, in honor of the quarterback’s 44th birthday, it only felt appropriate to take a look back at his haircuts past. Because from buzz cuts to shaggy locks and styles that included a heck of a lot of hair gel, the athlete has tried just about every cut to ever exist.