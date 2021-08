Dalano Banton is going home. The Toronto Raptors drafted the former Husker with the 46th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. “Dalano came to Nebraska two years ago with a goal of wanting to reach the NBA and has worked hard to make that goal a reality,” Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a release. “Everyone in our program is happy for Dalano because so few people are selected each year. It should also serve as motivation for our current team with the system we play that gives our players an opportunity to work in an NBA-style system.”