Canby, OR

City creates new informational brochure

By John Baker
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

'Discover Canby' is a guide to independent retail shops and local restaurants for locals and visitors

The Canby's Economic Development & Tourism Department has created a new brochure to serve as a guide to independent retail shops and local restaurants in Canby.

As the pandemic of 2020-21 forced many organizations to pivot their strategies, so did the Economic Development and Tourism staff. In the absence of city-sponsored events, the city sought new ways to promote the restaurants and shops that make Canby unique.

The new guide presents maps of both downtown Canby and greater Canby, calling attention to attractions, shopping, dining, lodging, entertainment, and fitness. The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce assisted by providing the maps which have been used in previous Chamber publications. The brochure also features original photography of downtown Canby from photographers Chip Osborne and Joey Hamilton.

"I have been impressed with the Chamber's publications and wanted to contribute something similar but unique," Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator Calvin LeSueur said. "The city has created a Discover Canby brochure in the past, but this is an updated look which complements the work of the Chamber and provides fresh information for residents and visitors."

The City of Canby worked with Mt. Angel Publishing and plans to update and reprint the brochure annually as new businesses continue to locate in Canby.

The Discover Canby brochure is available in limited quantities to destination-oriented businesses, shops and restaurants.

To request brochures, please contact the City's Economic Development and Tourism Department at 503-266-7001. The brochure may also be viewed online at: https://issuu.com/mappublications/docs/discover_canby_2021

