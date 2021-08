BROADALBIN — The Broadalbin Seniors will have their next meeting be at 11 a.m. Aug. 4, at the Perthshire, Route 30. The seniors are working with the Harmony House, Ballston Spa, a home for veterans. They are collecting personal items, paper products and non-perishable food items to help the men and women who have served and now need help. The seniors will continue to collect for the Broadalbin Ecumenical Food Pantry. This year they were able to help four graduating seniors with awards at graduation.