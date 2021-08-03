Cancel
2020 Olympic Boxing Results | Day Ten Notable Performances and Reactions

By Lukie Ketelle
itrboxing.com
 5 days ago

Ryomei Tanaka (JPN) defeated Yuberjen Martínez (COL) – In one of the decisions, I strongly disagree with hometown fighter Ryomei Tanaka, the elder brother of pro, Kosei Tanaka, got a split-decision win in a fight in which he threw more punches, but I am not sure he landed the better shots. Tanaka will now have at least a bronze medal to show from the Olympic Games and faced a murderer’s row of fighters, which is impressive.

Related
Combat Sportsitrboxing.com

Monday Morning Boxing Coach: Olympics Recaps & Myke Fox Gets Robbed!

Meet The Gold Medal Olympians Of The 2020 Olympics. Men’s Flyweight – Galal Yafai (GBR) – A Star Is Born. Galal Yafai seems like a superstar in the making. No other gold medalist showed as much power over their weight class as did Yafai, as he seems like he could fight for a world title quickly, as Great Brittan’s gold medalist, to me looks like a fighter who could take a nation by storm.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Summer Olympics Boxing 2021 Day 2 Recap

The summer Olympics are underway and no other sport is captivating viewers more than boxing. Plenty of Women’s flyweight matches took place early morning with Charley-Sian Davison from Great Britain and Tsukimi Namoki showing absolute domination in their bouts. Virginia Fuchs from the US won her bout with Svetlana Soluianova...
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Laura Kenny wins historic fifth Olympic gold medal

Laura Kenny became the first British woman to win a gold medal at three Olympic Games after she and Katie Archibald took the win in the first ever women’s Madison at the Games at the Izu Velodrome. Kenny is now the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history and Great Britain’s most decorated female athlete with five gold medals and six Olympic medals overall to her name.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Brazil vs Ivory Coast LIVE result: Tokyo 2020 Olympics final score and reaction

Playing with 10 men for most of the game, Brazil held the Ivory Coast to a 0-0 draw on Sunday in the group stage of the men’s Olympic football tournament.Brazil are the defending Olympic champions after winning on home soil at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, but they were at a disadvantage early when Douglas Luiz, who plays for Aston Villa, was sent off in the 13th minute.Ivory Coast midfielder Eboue Kouassi was sent off in the 79th. Both Luiz and Kouassi won’t be able to play in their teams’ final group matches.The Brazilians won their Group D opener over Germany 4-2. Richarlison scored a hat trick. Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie scored the winner in his team’s opening 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia.Brazil captain Dani Alves, at 38, is the oldest player in the tournament, which features under-23 teams on the men’s side with coaches allowed to bring three older players.Relive all the action below:
SportsThe State

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Thursday, August 5

A roundup of gold medals from Thursday, August 5, at the Tokyo Games:. Albert Batyrgaziev of the Russian team won the gold medal in men’s featherweight boxing, beating American Duke Ragan in a meeting of two professional fighters chasing Olympic glory. Batyrgaziev won the bout 3:2, cruising to victory after...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Canada vs Great Britain LIVE: Women’s football result, final score and reaction at Tokyo Olympics today

Great Britain take on Canada in their third and final group stage fixture on Tuesday, already through to the knockout phase but now trying to secure top spot.Six points taken so far, courtesy of a two-goal victory over Chile and a late win over hosts Japan, leave Team GB able to rotate the squad for this fixture if head coach Hege Riise wants to, though in theory a first-place finish in the group should yield a better fixture in the quarter-finals. If Great Britain finish top, they will play third place from either Group F or G - China...
Combat Sportskshb.com

Olympic boxing Day 8: British favorite rolls on

In one of the rare portions of a boxing bracket in which the seeds are winning, British boxer Lauren Price and Dutch boxer Nouchka Fontijn won quarterfinal bouts by unanimous decision Saturday to clinch medals and set up a middleweight semifinal matchup between the two. Price, the 2019 world champion,...
Combat SportsWPTV

Olympic Boxing Day 9: DQ leaves Frenchman fried

France’s Mourad Aliev was disqualified in his super heavyweight quarterfinal bout against Frazer Clarke of Great Britain on Sunday after the referee observed him performing what appeared to be an intentional headbutt in the closing seconds of the second round. The disqualification announcement incited a furious response from Aliev, who...
Combat Sportskshb.com

Olympic Boxing Day 12: Jones departs with bronze

U.S. welterweight boxer Oshae Jones lost her semifinal bout Wednesday to finish her Olympics with a bronze medal. Up later: fellow American Richard Torrez Jr. seeks a better fate in his super heavyweight semifinals, and a Great Britain-Cuba matchup will determine the light heavyweight gold medal. Torrez battles in super...
Combat Sportskshb.com

Olympic Boxing Day 12: Torrez powers his way to final

Richard Torrez Jr. staggered his opponent in the first round, put him on the canvas in the second and busted his nose in the third on Wednesday to win his semifinal bout and earn a shot at a gold medal. U.S. welterweight boxer Oshae Jones lost her semifinal bout Wednesday...

