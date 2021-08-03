2020 Olympic Boxing Results | Day Ten Notable Performances and Reactions
Ryomei Tanaka (JPN) defeated Yuberjen Martínez (COL) – In one of the decisions, I strongly disagree with hometown fighter Ryomei Tanaka, the elder brother of pro, Kosei Tanaka, got a split-decision win in a fight in which he threw more punches, but I am not sure he landed the better shots. Tanaka will now have at least a bronze medal to show from the Olympic Games and faced a murderer’s row of fighters, which is impressive.itrboxing.com
