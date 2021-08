News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. This Form 3 is being filed jointly pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(3) and Rule 16a-3(j) under the Securities Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") to report the transaction in respect of the common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (the "Issuer") that Searchlight III CVL, L.P. ("Searchlight III CVL") and Searchlight III CVL GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and the general partner of Searchlight III CVL ("Searchlight III CVL GP" and, together with Searchlight III CVL, the "Reporting Persons") may be deemed to beneficially own and to report beneficial ownership of shares of Common Stock that the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have acquired as a result of the automatic conversion of the Contingent Payment Right (as defined below).