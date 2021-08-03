Cancel
Military

The Pentagon says its new AI can see events 'days in advance'

By Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US military is testing the use of cutting-edge data gathering tools combined with artificial intelligence to predict enemies' next moves with up to days of advance. Speaking at a press conference, the commander of the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) Glen VanHerck revealed that trials have been on-going to improve the military's use of data when making key strategic decisions, with the third part of an initiative called the Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE) showing promising results.

