The Pentagon says its new AI can see events 'days in advance'
The US military is testing the use of cutting-edge data gathering tools combined with artificial intelligence to predict enemies' next moves with up to days of advance. Speaking at a press conference, the commander of the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) Glen VanHerck revealed that trials have been on-going to improve the military's use of data when making key strategic decisions, with the third part of an initiative called the Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE) showing promising results.www.zdnet.com
