Orlando, FL

Tuesday's Afternoon Update

Updated 2 hours ago
floridatrend.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida hospitals struggle to retain enough nurses. Hospitals around the country need more nurses, including here in Florida, which has the most per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the country and spiking COVID-19 numbers. "Because there's been a demand for nurses, we're all getting offers from agencies from around the country, from different hospitals in South Florida and throughout Florida with offers for double, sometimes triple your salary," said Betsy Marville. She worries that nurses won’t come back to some of their previous jobs, as opposed to seasonal travel jobs of years past. More from WLRN and WFTS.

