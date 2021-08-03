GOP-led committee votes to block UW campuses from vaccination rules, mandatory virus testing

Dear Editor: So State Sen. Steve Nass from Whitewater thinks that he knows more than interim System President Tommy Thompson (a very well-respected former Republican governor) and the CDC combined when it comes to what will keep our university/college students safe during this uptick of the pandemic. His idea of making all the colleges get his committee's approval before enacting any of the virus-related requirements is an extreme example of hubris. He knows better than anyone else what to do during this resurgence of the virus.