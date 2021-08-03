Cancel
Form 10-Q TENNANT CO For: Jun 30

 6 days ago

Let me say how excited we are that you are interested in joining Tennant as our next Senior Vice President, Chief Finance Officer and Principal Accounting Officer. As we discussed, I think this is a really compelling time to join Tennant as we continue to execute against our enterprise strategy and we begin the journey of charting our future as a new Senior Management Team. I am very proud of the considerable achievements our Company has been able to realize up to now, and I know there is much more we can do to realize our full potential as the innovation leader in mechanized cleaning!

EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q COHEN & STEERS, INC. For: Jun 30

As Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. I, Robert H. Steers, certify that:. 1.I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q C2E ENERGY, INC. For: Jun 30

CERTIFICATION OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER. I, Arthur Li, certify that:. 1. I have reviewed this Quarterly report on Form 10-Q of C2E Energy, Inc.;. 2. Based on my...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Post Holdings, Inc. For: Jun 30

1.I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Post Holdings, Inc.;. 2.Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Mersana Therapeutics, For: Jun 30

MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 2017 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN. This agreement (this "Agreement") evidences a grant of restricted stock units ("RSUs") by Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") to the individual named above (the "Grantee"), an employee of the Company, pursuant to and subject to the terms of the Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. 2017 Stock Incentive Plan (as from time to time amended and in effect, the "Plan"). Except as otherwise defined herein, all capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as in the Plan.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Targa Resources Corp. For: Jun 30

PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-14(A) AND RULE 15D-14(A) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934, AS AMENDED. 1. I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Targa Resources Corp. (the "registrant");. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q WATERS CORP /DE/ For: Jul 03

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 302. OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002. I, Dr. Udit Batra, certify that:. 1. I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q BlueOne Card, Inc. For: Jun 30

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-14(a)/15d-14(a), AS ADOPTED. PURSUANT TO SECTION 302 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002. I, James Koh, certify that:. 1. I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Origin Bancorp, Inc. For: Jun 30

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 302 OF THE SARBANES OXLEY ACT OF 2002. I, Drake Mills, certify that:. 1.I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Origin Bancorp,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q CARRIER GLOBAL Corp For: Jun 30

We are aware that our report dated July 29, 2021 on our review of interim financial information of Carrier Global Corporation, which appears in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statements on Form S-3 (No. 333-237157) and Form S-8 (No. 333-237207) of Carrier Global Corporation.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Allegiance Bancshares, For: Jun 30

CERTIFICATION OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-14(a) OF. THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934, AS AMENDED. I, Steven F. Retzloff, certify that:. 1. I have reviewed...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP /DE/ For: Jun 30

CEO Certification under Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. 1. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Federal Signal Corporation;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Capitol Investment Corp. For: Jun 30

Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. I, Mark D. Ein, certify that:. 1. I have...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Marsh reveals co-leaders for newly formed practice

Marsh has announced the appointment of John Atkinson and Michael Pokora as co-leaders of its newly-formed senior housing and long-term care practice for the US and Canada. Atkinson and Pokora will head up a team of specialists responsible for offering best-in-class transactional and advisory solutions to address the complex risk financing, risk management, and human capital needs of businesses in the senior housing and aging services industry, Marsh said. They will both be based in Chicago, and report to Marsh US and Canada growth and industry leader Jeffrey Alpaugh.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q SUN COMMUNITIES INC For: Jun 30

As of June 30, 2021, the following subsidiary was the issuer of the 2.700% Senior Notes due 2031 guaranteed by Sun Communities, Inc. Name of SubsidiaryJurisdiction of Organization. Sun...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AAM To Present At The J.P. Morgan Auto Conference On August 12

DETROIT, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), will participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, which will be held virtually. Starting at 1:20 p.m. ET, David C. Dauch, AAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss recent business developments.
Mercer County, OHDaily Standard

Local co-ops forming new company

CELINA - Mercer Landmark and Sunrise Cooperatives officials have agreed to form a new company that will manage and operate both existing feed businesses as a single entity. News of the partnership was announced Monday on Mercer Landmark's website. "We are extremely excited to announce the uniting of two regional...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Form 6-K EXCELLON RESOURCES INC For: Jun 30

Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Results. For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. Excellon Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Excellon") has prepared this Management's Discussion and Analysis of...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Doc re. Form 10-Q

Publication of Form 10-Q for Wells Fargo & Company. On 28 July 2021, Wells Fargo & Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Form 10-Q containing its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 30 June 2021. Copies of this document can be downloaded via the following...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K 3M CO For: Jul 27

–Sales of $8.9 billion, up 24.7 percent year-on-year. –Organic local-currency sales increased 21.4 percent year-on-year. –Both GAAP and adjusted earnings per share of $2.59. –Operating cash flow of $1.9...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.

Comments / 0

