Greg’s Guys: Movement on the Big Board as 2021 Nebraska Season Approaches

By Greg Smith
hailvarsity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly three of the ten players on the list have changed since the July edition. All three were because of commitments. Offensive lineman Valen Erickson committed to the Huskers. Offensive lineman Jake Maikkula committed to Stanford. Priority defensive line target Jalen Marshall committed to Missouri. As we get closer to the season we are coming up on the time where plans are being made by prospects to take fall official visits. That’s going to lead to more movement on the board.

