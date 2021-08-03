Pekin just launched an honorary street designation program. Who is the first honoree?

As the first honoree in Pekin's honorary street designation program, Carol A. Shields exemplified a commitment to making her community a better place to live. "Carol Shields could not be a better first choice for this honorary street name," stated Pekin Mayor Mark Luft. "I'm not sure there's anything in this community that she did not participate in, that she did not help with, and that she did not help move forward and grow. We would love to have a lot more community members just like her."