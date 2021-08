It’s been a minute since we last saw Drake team up with Nike or Air Jordan for that matter but it looks like OVO will be working on a new Air Force 1 Low colorway in 2021. With the drama that played out with Drake, Nike, and adidas the past couple of years created a dry spell of releases from the Toronto rapper but it appears Drake may be trying to get back on track beginning next year. While no leaked images have surfaced just yet, we expect the OVO Nike Air Force 1 Low to feature a white leather upper like always while featuring gold and black detailing like usual. Expect to see OVO branding like the iconic Owl logo to be placed on the sneaker on the heel, ankle, or even tongue branding. Whatever the final product, expect the pair of kicks to fly off shelves upon release.