Charlie James “Jack” Riggans, Jr.
Mr. Riggans was raised in Shelby County and graduated from the Timpson Colored High School. Charlie worked for many years for the Bruce Hardwood Floors Company. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Charlie married Addie Lee Mitchell on July 15, 1987 and together they celebrated 34 years. Mr. Riggans was a longtime member and deacon of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and loved going to church and watching his daytime Soap Operas.scttx.com
