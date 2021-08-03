“Skillful con man” sentenced for defrauding 2K homeowners

For three years, Patrick Joseph Soria defrauded more than 2,000 homeowners and prospective homebuyers out of around $7.6 million. He targeted property owners around the country — including in Southern California — faking title filings with county recorders’ offices to make it appear to homebuyers that he owned the home, federal prosecutors said. Then Soria “sold” the properties to those victims, using the proceeds for among other things, escort services and luxury car rentals.