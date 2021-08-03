Gates Divorce Settlement, Tech Stock Swings Shake up World’s Richest Rankings
The ranking among the world’s richest handful has never been closer. Jeff Bezos, once the wealthiest person on Earth by a wide lead, was dethroned from the top spot on Friday after Amazon shares tumbled nearly 9 percent following a disappointing second-quarter earnings report. Meanwhile, a solid weeklong rally of Tesla stock boosted the net worth of its CEO Elon Musk, who had become the world’s new richest person (again) by the end of last week.observer.com
