Gates Divorce Settlement, Tech Stock Swings Shake up World’s Richest Rankings

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men on Earth with a net worth of just under $200 billion, per Forbes. The billionaire owes much of his wealth to the success of Amazon, which he founded in 1994, according to NBC News. Bezos credits his mindset with allowing him to push forward and continue pursuing his dreams. In a 2018 interview with Insider, Bezos elaborated on his personal philosophy to illustrate how he has come so far over the years. "Life is full of different risks," he began. "...When you think about the things that you will regret when you're 80, they're almost always the things that you did not do. Very rarely are you going to regret something that you did that failed," he said.