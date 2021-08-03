Cancel
Gates Divorce Settlement, Tech Stock Swings Shake up World’s Richest Rankings

By Sissi Cao
Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ranking among the world’s richest handful has never been closer. Jeff Bezos, once the wealthiest person on Earth by a wide lead, was dethroned from the top spot on Friday after Amazon shares tumbled nearly 9 percent following a disappointing second-quarter earnings report. Meanwhile, a solid weeklong rally of Tesla stock boosted the net worth of its CEO Elon Musk, who had become the world’s new richest person (again) by the end of last week.

