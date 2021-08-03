Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Death’s Door: All shrine locations

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs what is essentially the grim reaper, your little crow is going to be facing a lot of resistance in trying to escort the souls of the dead for the Ministry of Death when you’re sent to the land where not even death has power. This world of Death’s Door is full of strange and bizarre characters. A few are friendly, but most are looking to make sure you never collect another soul again. Your little crow is a fragile creature, with only a handful of weapons, some magic, and your own skill in dodging and attacking to keep them alive.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrines#Go West#East Side#The Ministry Of Death#Xp#The Grove Of Spirits#The Black Iron Knight#Urn Witch#Backtrack#The Bull Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Death’s Door: Castle Lockstone Dungeon Guide | All Secrets & Puzzle Solutions

The final true dungeon of Death’s Door is Castle Lockstone, a massive fortress up the stairs from the Stranded Sailor’s docks. This sprawling nonlinear fortress is packed with difficult battles and confounding puzzles. There are traps to avoid and keys to find. If you’re lost and need a helping hand to get all four of the Free Souls and finally unlock that Hookshot spell, then check out the complete Castle Lockstone walkthrough below.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Death’s Door: How To Beat Betty | Old Watchtowers Dungeon Guide

Old Betty is the beast living at the top of the mountains in Death’s Door — and she’s the last soul you need to acquire to unlock the final boss of the game. To reach Betty, you’ll have to brave the high peaks of the Old Watchtowers, and they’re packed with dangerous enemies. Betty herself is a tough fight that’s a lot faster than you’ll be used to so far. You’ll have very little time to damage Betty between attacks, so you’ll have to play hit-and-run while avoiding everything she throws at you. It isn’t easy, but at least this fight is short.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Death’s Door “Zen” Achievement Guide – All Shrine Locations

The hit action-adventure title Death’s Door, which was recently released for the Xbox One, really makes you work for the full 1000 Gamerscore. In order to get this completion, you’ll need to 100% the game, including collecting every collectible and maxing out your character upgrades, complete numerous missable and miscellaneous tasks throughout your adventure, and maybe worst of all, complete the game using just an umbrella as your weapon. This guide, however, will focus on the collectibles, particularly all 16 shrine locations needed to get the “Zen” achievement in Death’s Door.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Death’s Door and The Forgotten City – Zero Punctuation

This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Death’s Door and The Forgotten City. Want to watch Zero Punctuation ad-free? Sign-up for The Escapist + today and support your favorite content creators!. We have a merch store as well! Visit the store for brand new ZP merch. Transcript. Man, looking for...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Death's Door racked up over 100,000 players in its first week

Soul-reaping action-adventure title Death's Door reached over 100,000 players just in its first week, says developer Acid Nerve. Death's Door launched just six days ago, and has been met with general acclaim from players and critics alike. In it, you play as a small crow, whose duty it is to reap the souls of the dead. The only problem is that you soon stumble across a realm where "creatures grow far past their expiry date and overflow with greed and power." You're armed with melee weapons, arrows, and magic in the fight against these warped beasts, and need to use the soul energy you reap to get new upgrades and abilities.
Video GamesLaredo Morning Times

'Death's Door': A clever and fun Zelda homage

- - - When a creative work bears an obvious resemblance to a well-known predecessor it runs the risk of being labeled derivative. However, if the work in question stirs us we often consider it a love letter to its inspirational sources. Happily, "Death's Door," the new action adventure game about a hard-working, soul-reaping crow is very much a love letter to the old Zelda games. Its mechanics are satisfying in a chip-off-the-old block way, its visuals are a delight and its story line is touched with assured, easygoing humor. Such qualities are even more impressive when you find out that "Death's Door" is the product of a two-person collaboration, Mark Foster and David Fenn.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Death's Door Urges Us to Accept Death with Dignity

We don’t all get to go gracefully, but Death’s Door advises us to embrace the end as thoroughly as we can. We’re all going to die, and we’re all just going to have to accept that. It’s something everybody eventually has to come to terms with, both on a larger, cosmic level, and then personally, directly, once death squarely has us in its sights. That second step can come over a period of years, as age or disease slowly weakens us, or in the split-second before the unexpected takes us out. Sometimes it doesn’t come at all, and in an instant we go from living our mundane lives to having no life at all. Would you rather know when you’re going to die far enough in advance to get your affairs in order, even if that requires living in pain for an extended period of time, or just have it all come to a sudden, unexpected end? If science somehow “cured” age and disease, would you prolong your life as long as you possibly could, or just let nature run its course? Death’s Door prompts these questions, and more, during a quest that evokes some of the classic adventure games of the ‘80s and ‘90s.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Death’s Door: How To Upgrade All Magic | Silent Servant Boss Locations

Need more bosses to fight in Death’s Door? If you’re brave enough, you can take on the Silent Servants. These powerful magical entities unlock after you earn each magic spell. There’s one for each magic spell, and defeating them gives the corresponding spell a powerful upgrade. If you’re a magic-focused reaper, you’ll want to get some of these spells ASAP. Below, we’ve got locations for every Silent Servant location, and what upgrade you’ll unlock for fighting them. There’s an achievement for beating each one — and the Bow Silent Servant is one of the tougher bosses in the entire game. Some of these guys, you might want to spend extra time preparing for.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Death’s Door: How To Find All Shinies | Collectible Locations Guide

Everyone loves shiny objects — including the Raven Reapers of Death’s Door. Shinies are a special type of collectible that really don’t do anything for you. They give you a little unlockable lore, and you’ll need to find all 24 to get 100% completion in your save file. Otherwise? They’re just shiny objects! As you collect them, they’ll appear all over your desk in Reaper HQ. Getting them all unlocks a few achievements, so why not hunt them down with our full locations guide?
Video GamesDigital Trends

All weapon locations in Death’s Door

In the charmingly dark world of Death’s Door, you take on the role of a crow just trying to do their job. That job, as it turns out, just so happens to be collecting souls and escorting them to the afterlife, whether they like it or not. While business has been slow, your adventure begins when you’re tasked with recovering something called a Giant Soul. Like most games, this seems like a simple task at first but quickly evolves into a dangerous adventure that will put all your skills to the test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy