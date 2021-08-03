Cancel
Panthers legend Charles Johnson confused by J.T. Ibe's sudden release

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQ0Wd_0bGSh6em00

The Carolina Panthers royally screwed up their first padded practice of training camp. Thanks to a couple injuries and one very poor decision, they effectively lost three players.

Undrafted rookie running back Darius Clark was carted off late in practice, while wide receiver Keith Kirkwood left in an ambulance after getting cracked by safety J.T. Ibe. For his efforts Ibe was immediately ejected from practice and cut from the team, as well as their website.

The sudden release of Ibe certainly sent a message. Coach Matt Rhule is clearly past tolerating the “over-aggressiveness” that’s taken place in at least two of the last three sessions. Not everyone agrees it was the right call, though. Former Carolina defensive end Charles Johnson seems to think that releasing Ibe right away was a bit harsh.

Johnson has a fair point about learning from your mistakes. However, he also came up in a different era of football and what Ibe did was just plain unacceptable, as Rhule said.

While there’s been some exciting growth exhibited on defense, overall this team has appeared somewhat sloppy and undisciplined these last few days. Perhaps they cound benefit from bringing in an experienced backup QB like Josh McCown.

