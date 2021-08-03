Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Whitney Workers Vote 96–1 to Unionize

artforum.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinding up a brief campaign begun in May, employees of New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art on August 2 voted 96–1 to join the Local 2110 branch of the United Auto Workers union (UAW), Artnews reports. The push to unionize came after the Whitney, like other arts institutions around the world, was forced to lay off employees owing to the continuing Covid-19 crisis, reducing staff by roughly 20 percent over the span of a year. Seventy-six employees, most in visitor-services positions, lost their jobs in April 2020 and another fifteen fell under the axe this past February, as the museum sought to address a $23 million budget shortfall.

www.artforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitney Museum#Art Museum#Union Workers#New Museum#Whitney Workers#American Art#The United Auto Workers#The Museum Of Modern Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
Reuters

Union workers get higher pay, if they can join

(Reuters) - A Reuters analysis of two decades of wages for retail workers found that the pay advantage union workers have enjoyed over non-union employees in that sector is increasing. The weekly pay differential between union and nonunion workers widened from $20 in 2013 to more than $50 in 2019,...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

CAT workers looking to unionize

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Area Transit workers are looking to form a union after a law banning localities from collective bargaining was lifted in May. Many localities across the state have begun conversations about allowing their workers to unionize, particularly in Northern Virginia, places like Fairfax and Loudoun.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Guggenheim Museum Workers Push to Unionize Amid Wave of Organizing Across U.S. Museums

After the Guggenheim Museum cut its staff by more than 10 percent last year, workers at the New York institution are pushing to unionize. If their drive is successful, it will be the second union formed at the museum in three years. The conservators, curators, digital marketing, educators, visitor service, and administrative staff taking part in this drive are seeking to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. Groups at the New Museum and the Whitney Museum are also part of the UAW. The UAW said that workers at the Guggenheim are seeking to obtain greater wage equity, more transparency, and increased...
Advocacyq13fox.com

Canada border workers vote to strike

Just days before vaccinated U.S. travelers will be allowed to travel to Canada again, border workers have voted to strike. The strike may cause commercial traffic and international mail to slow down.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

A Second Union Vote for Amazon Would Acknowledge Workers’ Rights

The National Labor Relations Board is pressing officials for a new union vote for Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, AL. Earlier this year, workers voted down a measure that would have made the warehouse the first unionized shop for the company in the U.S. Amazon has pushed back on the move, but it could take weeks before a final decision is made.
Labor Issues104.1 WIKY

Silicon Valley workers vote down union at SoftBank-backed MapBox

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Workers of location data startup Mapbox said on Thursday that they had lost their bid to form a union to represent the company’s U.S.-based employees, in a setback for a unionization movement in Silicon Valley that has made recent progress. About two-thirds of Mapbox’s eligible U.S....
Chicago, ILChicago Public Radio

Workers At The Art Institute Push For Unionization

In a public letter, a group of 60 workers at the Art Institute of Chicago announced plans to unionize. Reset talks to a museum employee and a spokesperson for the regional council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). GUESTS: Anders Lindall, AFSCME Council 31 spokesperson.
Presidential ElectionVoice of America

New Vote Recommended in US Amazon Union Election

SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. labor official has recommended the results be nullified in a failed vote to unionize Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse, the union in the effort said Monday, opening a possible path to a new election. The recommendation by a hearing officer is a key step...
Labor IssuesHuffingtonPost

Amazon Broke Law And Should Face New Union Election, Labor Official Finds

The labor union challenging its election loss at an Amazon warehouse cleared its first major hurdle this week, with a preliminary finding that the online retailer violated labor law during the closely watched union campaign in Alabama earlier this year. A hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)...
Philadelphia, PAthedp.com

Penn Museum workers to vote on unionizing, alleging poor working conditions

Workers at The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology are currently voting on whether they will form a union. The election comes on the heels of multiple scandals involving the Penn Museum that gained national attention, such as the Morton Cranial Collection, some of which belonged to enslaved individuals, and the Museum’s possession of the remains of children who were killed in a 1985 police bombing. While Museum staff said unionization was not a direct response to these scandals as much of the union work had been occurring behind the scenes for years, Museum staff see them as an embodiment of larger issues within the Museum and the timeline coincided with their decision to file for formal unionization.
Labor Issuesbloomberglaw.com

New York Gig Workers Turn to Grassroots Employment Strategies

New York gig workers, caught between labor laws that don’t apply to them and a perceived lack of help from politicians, courts, and major players including. , have seized the grassroots organizing initiative to raise their pay and improve working conditions. The drivers, who lack the protections afforded full-time employees...
AdvocacyAntelope Valley Press

$15 wage is increasingly becoming a norm

WASHINGTON — The signs and banners are dotted along suburban commercial strips and hanging in shop windows and restaurants, evidence of a new desperation among America’s service-industry employers: “Now Hiring, $15 an hour.”. It is hardly the official federal minimum wage — at $7.25, that level hasn’t been raised since...
New York City, NYtheviolinchannel.com

Bloomberg Philanthropies Donates $30 Million to Arts Nonprofits

The $30 million Digital Accelerator Program's aim is "to help cultural non-profit organizations stabilize and thrive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic through strategic improvements to their technology infrastructure," according to a statement. For cultural institutions, the pandemic made it very clear how important digital technology can be, especially...

Comments / 0

Community Policy