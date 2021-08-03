Whitney Workers Vote 96–1 to Unionize

Workers at The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology are currently voting on whether they will form a union. The election comes on the heels of multiple scandals involving the Penn Museum that gained national attention, such as the Morton Cranial Collection, some of which belonged to enslaved individuals, and the Museum’s possession of the remains of children who were killed in a 1985 police bombing. While Museum staff said unionization was not a direct response to these scandals as much of the union work had been occurring behind the scenes for years, Museum staff see them as an embodiment of larger issues within the Museum and the timeline coincided with their decision to file for formal unionization.