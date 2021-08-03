Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes at School and Work

By Danielle Directo-Meston
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fu0SO_0bGSh27s00

While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that the technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.

If you’re debating which note-taking tablet with stylus compatibility is right for you, consider whether you’re also using it for studying, web browsing, checking emails, watching videos and playing games in addition to writing, compiling lists or drawing. Generally speaking, a good tablet for multi-tasking should have at least three gigabytes of memory (RAM) and 128 gigabytes of storage so you can play content, download files and create documents. Many devices also allow you to expand storage with an SD card, and today’s tech means you’ll also get decent front and back cameras for quickly snapping photos (like that whiteboard before it’s erased) and video calling.

Another factor to consider is security. Most devices now have secure authentication such as facial or fingerprint recognition in addition to a standard passcode, so your notes, files, email and other content stay safe if you ever lose your device.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best tablets for note-taking at school or work, including options for Apple, Android and Microsoft users. All of our selections are compatible with stylus pens and equipped with the above-recommended specs, and they’re also available in other options (say, more or less memory or storage) to adapt to your needs or budget and are compatible with most note-taking apps such as GoodNotes, OneNote and others. Check out our top productivity-friendly picks below.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Apple 2021 iPad Pro (11-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128 GB)

BEST OVERALL

  • Screen size: 11 inches (also available in 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR)
  • Operating system: iPad OS
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 128 GB (also available in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB)
  • Cameras: 12 MP wide rear / 10 MP ultra-wide front / LiDAR scanner
  • Security: FaceID
  • Battery life: Up to 10 hours
  • Port: 1 Thunderbolt

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line device that can handle note-taking and then some, Apple’s M1 chip-equipped 2021 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi is a great laptop alternative for college students and professionals seeking a speedy and powerful tablet. When paired with the Apple Pencil ($125) or Magic Keyboard ($150), it’s one of the best tablets for taking notes without any lag, and it’s also the slimmest at just .23 inches thick, 9.7 inches tall and 7 inches wide.

The tech giant’s built-in Notes app can recognize and index your handwriting, making it easier to search what you’ve jotted down. What’s great is you can also tap on your iPad’s lock screen with the Pencil to start taking notes without unlocking the device, and you can save it all on iCloud for seamless access across all of your Apple devices.

The 11-inch iPad Pro features a 5G connectivity, vibrant Liquid Retina display (or you can upgrade to the 12.9-inch XDR version for color-faithful viewing ), while high-res cameras and a LiDAR scanner (which can “mesh” objects and spaces) let you take visual notes or stunning photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApM6O_0bGSh27s00

Apple 2021 iPad Pro, 11-Inch

$749


Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128 GB)

BEST TABLET FOR ANDROID USERS

  • Screen size: 11 inches
  • Operating system: Android 10
  • Memory: 6 GB RAM (also available in 8 GB RAM)
  • Storage: 128 GB, SD card slot expandable up to 1 TB (also available in 256 GB and 512 GB storage)
  • Cameras: Wide 13MP and ultra-wide 5 MP rear / 8 MP front
  • Security: Fingerprint scanner
  • Battery life: Up to 15 hours
  • Port: USB-C

Measuring 10 inches tall by 6.5 inches wide by .25 inches thick, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (the first in the U.S. to offer 5G) is one of the best Android tablets right now, thanks to the incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor that handles multitasking with ease. Students, gamers and movie lovers will enjoy a powerful device with an impressive battery life.

The tablet comes with the redesigned S Pen, which now has nine-millisecond latency for quick responsiveness, so you can take notes right after unboxing. The Samsung Note app lets you convert your handwriting into searchable text, sync your notes and voice recordings, manage all of your pages and organize files. You can use the included stylus to control presentations, and your files and content can be synced with other compatible Samsung devices.

If you prefer the functionality of a laptop without the extra weight, the tablet can be expanded with Samsung’s Bluetooth book cover keyboard that also acts as a screen protector. For entertainment, the tablet boasts an edge-to-edge display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers for a cinematic viewing experience on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hnhG_0bGSh27s00

Samsung Galaxy S7

$530


Buy now

3. Lenovo Tab Pro P11 Tablet (128 GB)

BEST VALUE TABLET

  • Screen size: 11.5 inches
  • Operating system: Android 10
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM (also available in 6 GB)
  • Storage: 128 GB, microSD card slot expandable up to 256 GB
  • Cameras: 13 MP auto-focus and 5 MP fixed-focus rear / 8 MP front
  • Security: Face ID and fingerprint scanner
  • Battery life: Up to 15 hours
  • Port: USB-C

If you’re looking for a multi-tasking tablet built for note-taking, gaming and video streaming, Lenovo’s Tab Pro P11 tablet is the way to go. Equipped with the speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, this high-performance tablet delivers seamless graphics in a lightweight package.

The device comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office apps, and you can connect Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2 ($70, sold separately) and wireless keyboard ($90, sold separately) for easy note-taking in class or at the office. Whether you’re a college student or an executive, you can easily jot your thoughts on OneNote, write papers on Word and organize your files, among other productivity tasks.

Plus, Lenovo is currently running a back-to-school on its website that brings the tablet down to $360 (plus discounts on accessories) when you use code BACKTOTABS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NknWm_0bGSh27s00

Lenovo Tab Pro P11 Tablet

$360+


Buy now

4. Microsoft Surface Go 2, 128 GB

BEST TABLET FOR WINDOWS USERS

  • Screen size: 10.5 inches
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM (also available in 6 GB)
  • Storage: 128 GB (also available in 64 GB), plus microSD card slot
  • Cameras: 8 MP rear / 5 MP front
  • Security: Face ID
  • Battery life: Up to 10 hours
  • Port: USB-C

Windows users will have no problem adapting to Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 , which is compatible with the brand’s Surface Pen ($89, sold separately) that writes as smooth as a regular writing tool on paper and includes a natural-feeling “eraser,” which is why it’s a favorite among digital artists. The device is one of the best note-taking tablets if you’re not looking to replace your laptop or desktop computer, but want something that can also handle lighter tasks such as answering emails, streaming videos and browsing the internet.

As far as writing things down, the tablet is equipped with the latest version of Microsoft’s OneNote app , which lets you create and edit Word documents, convert your handwriting to text, search notes and more. With the Surface Pen, you can also take notes on web pages using Microsoft Edge and even write reminders to yourself directly into Cortana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123h5x_0bGSh27s00

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Tablet, 128 GB

$467


Buy now

5. Apple 2020 iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128 GB)

BEST BUDGET TABLET

  • Screen size: 10.2 inches
  • Operating system: iPad OS 14
  • Memory: 3 GB RAM
  • Storage: 128 GB (also available in 32 GB)
  • Cameras: 8 MP rear / 1.2 MP HD front
  • Security: Touch ID
  • Battery life: Up to 10 hours
  • Port: Lightning

There are plenty of cheap tablets for note-taking that offer basic functionality, but the 2020 iPad with Wi-Fi stands out from the crowd in terms of value and performance. The eighth generation version of Apple’s tablet is equipped with an A12 Bionic chip that lets you enjoy hiccup-free gaming or seamless switching between apps.

It pairs with the 1st gen Apple Pencil ($95) so you can write down your thoughts on the Scribble note-taking app, mark up PDFs and screenshots, highlight items, convert your handwriting into text, sketch illustrations and design logos. The 10.2-inch Retina display delivers vibrant details and colors for watching TV shows and movies, and the tablet weights just under a pound, making it a travel-friendly option for mobile entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32fdCR_0bGSh27s00

Apple 2020 iPad, 10.2-Inch, 128 GB

$299


Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, 64 GB

BEST FAMILY-FRIENDLY TABLET

  • Screen size: 10.4 inches
  • Operating system: Android
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 128 GB (also available in 64 GB); microSD card slot expandable up to 1 TB
  • Cameras: 8 MP rear / 5 MP front
  • Security: Face ID
  • Battery life: Up to 12 hours
  • Port: USB-C

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best lightweight tablets for users who want productivity, entertainment and minimalism in one device. We like that the tablet includes the S Pen, so you don’t need to buy a separate accessory for note-taking. Perfect for schoolwork, the device’s Samsung Notes app lets you take notes effortlessly as well as organize your writing, convert it to text, rearrange pages and more.

This is also one of the best tablets for younger students, as the unit also comes with Kids Mode, which lets parents set usage limits and control access to certain content and apps. For entertainment, the crystal-clear display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers offer a vibrant and engaging viewing experience, and you can also use the unit as a hotspot or share content to other devices.

When charging, the tablet screen displays your calendar, the weather or your music, so you can stay productive even when the unit is docked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Urqi_0bGSh27s00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, 128 GB (reg. $430)

$349


Buy now

6. ReMarkable 2 Tablet

  • Screen size: 10.3 inches
  • Operating system: Codex
  • Memory: 1 GB RAM
  • Storage: 8 GB
  • Cameras: None
  • Security: Passcode
  • Battery life: Up to two weeks
  • Port: USB-C

Prefer the feel of paper, but want the perks of technology without the digital distractions? Named Time ‘s Best Invention of 2020, the ReMarkable 2 features a monochrome digital display that lets you turn your handwritten notes into searchable text, organize your notes across devices, review documents and write directly onto PDFs. And that it’s it. No distracting bells and whistles, like social media notifications or email chimes.

At just .19 inches thick, the e-paper device is the thinnest tablet out there, and the 8 GB internal storage can accommodate about 100,000 pages. The device also works on 5G, and you can sync files between ReMarkable’s apps for Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows 7 and newer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfe8E_0bGSh27s00

ReMarkable 2

$399


Buy now

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tablet Computer#Wireless Keyboard#Best Tablets#Android#Sd#Microsoft#Goodnotes#Onenote#Liquid Retina Xdr#Tb#The Apple Pencil#Qualcomm#Samsung Note
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
Related
Video GamesEW.com

Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play

As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
Technologyreviewgeek.com

The Best Tech for Back to School

The month or so just before the semester starts is the perfect time to evaluate what you need and want in terms of clothes, school supplies, and of course, tech. We’ve rounded up a list of tech that will increase productivity and make learning easier and more fun. Of course,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Gaming Tablets for Playing On the Go

Gaming on the go is a different experience. Instead of crazy headsets and lightning-fast mouse clicks, it’s often a simpler process — not a completely immersive game experience. Still, that doesn’t mean that gaming on a tablet has to be a bad experience. Many popular franchises such as Minecraft, Fortnite and Call of Duty have made successful switches to the touchscreen, and there are countless more gaming options on the App Store and Google Play.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Best tablet for kids: Ignite creativity and learning at every age

Give your youngster a magical mirror that teleports them into the world of shapes, colors, math, science, and never-ending reruns of “Paw Patrol.” Don’t be afraid of screens. Today’s best tablets for kids are designed to be user-friendly, parent-friendly, durable, and safe. An affordable children’s tablet is not a distraction from the real world but a friendly learning center that helps kids adapt to, and navigate through, the modern world. The best kids’ tablets are much more than busy boxes to entertain kids on road trips. And the best tablets for seven to 10-year-olds are more than rubber bricks that play Disney songs. These handheld touch screens are sophisticated, yet simple, tools for learning, playing, and…yes…keeping kids occupied at TGIFridays.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best headset for working at home in 2021

It's crucial to find the best headset for working at home now that doing your job from a home office (or perhaps just a kitchen table) is becoming increasingly common. A good headset will not only benefit you, but also your colleagues and anyone else you happen to live with.
TechnologyPopular Mechanics

8 Best Android Tablets

Android tablets are easy and convenient ways to browse the web, watch movies, and even do some light work. Android tablets go head to head with their main rival, Apple’s iPad, but they can be significantly cheaper if all you’re looking to do is light computing. Specs to Consider. Most...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how it works: Mobile photo workflow on the tablet

This is how it works: Mobile photo workflow on the tablet. Hauling heavy notebooks is a thing of the past for photographers. Most of the steps in the mobile workflow can now be done conveniently on the tablet. Image processing, data backup, and even shootings with direct image transfer are possible with a tablet.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy tablets are up to $150 off during Microsoft's Back-to-School sale

With the new school year beginning soon, retailers across the nation are starting to offer savings on tech, school supplies, clothing and more to help get students prepared to head back to class. Microsoft is offering some of the best back-to-school deals on electronics right now from laptops and tablets to wireless earbuds, hard drives, and even select Xbox games.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Nokia T20 could launch soon as one of the best cheap tablets

While the last year and a half has adversely impacted the technology industry, it has proven to be a phoenix moment for Android tablets. Once down, out and forgotten by almost all brands apart from Samsung, Android tablets could soon be a thing again thanks to increasing demand for large-screened devices for remote learning and media consumption.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Streaming: The best tablets for Netflix and Co. from 100 euros

Whether on the couch or on the go on the train: tablets are ideal for watching your favorite series or for YouTube videos and are even an alternative to smart TV. Thanks to the large screen, this is much more fun than using the Netflix app with a smartphone. The selection is diverse, from just under 100 euros to well over 1000 euros, there are models for every taste. We explain how much you should spend in our purchase advice: What can a good tablet cost?
Electronicsyourchoiceway.com

Best Budget Tablet For 2021

We round up the best tablets you can buy on a budget in 2021 - reviews and buying advice for cheap tablets. Amazon is the current king of cheap tablets. With its Fire and Fire HD slates costing between around £50 and £150 - sometimes even less when offers are running - and their appeal doesn't stop there.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
RetailTom's Guide

Best tablet sales in August 2021

Looking for cheap tablet sales for work and play? Fortunately, tablet sales are easy to find these days. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store typically offer the best tablet sales. Amazon, for instance, usually has the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $399.99. Not to be outdone,...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro review

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a powerful and nicely-designed Ultrabook that comes with cutting-edge Intel processors, Wi-Fi 6 and immense battery life. It’s pricey, but you’re getting a fantastic laptop – and it’s a great choice for people with other Samsung devices. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Two-minute review. The Samsung...
TechnologyPosted by
SPY

The Best Drawing Tablets for Making Art in the 21st Century

Table of Contents The Best Drawing Tablets For Most Artists The Best Drawing Tablets for Beginners The Best Drawing Tablets for Professionals Most artists find out at an early age that they have the creative gene. Doodling on papers, on the back of notebooks and breaking out paintbrushes are all early signs of an artist. Somewhere down the line, the physical “paintbrush to canvas” turns into computer programs and mouse clicks. But there will never be anything that can replace drawing with a pen, pencil or paintbrush using your own hands. For the artist in the digital era, drawing tablets seamlessly merge the physical...
Technologycgmagonline.com

Is the Fire HD 10 Kids the Best Tablet for Children?

Parenting is a series of balancing acts, and in our current era, one of those struggles is between digital and analog experiences. Especially with the pandemic, we’ve had to be mindful of how much time our kids spend looking at various screens. Kids are drawn to them like moths to a flame and will need to learn how to use them eventually—as remote learning demonstrated—but we also need to ensure they have fundamental “real world” skills—doing things with their own hands as much as they do with electronic assistance.
TechnologyPhone Arena

One of Lenovo's best Android tablets will soon get a major upgrade

Lenovo might not be ready to challenge Apple's dominant position in the global tablet market yet, but thanks to a large number of inexpensive Android models released over the last couple of years or so, the Chinese tech giant has managed to surpass domestic arch-rival Huawei, as well as US-based ultra-low-cost slate guru Amazon.
Computers9to5Mac

How-to: Bring an old Mac back to life by installing Chrome OS on it for free

Is there an old out-of-date Mac that you desperately miss using? Well, you’re in luck because it’s incredibly easy to install a modern version of Chrome OS on old Intel Macs for free. CloudReady isn’t a new product by any stretch, but I had always been itching to try it out. Just last year, Google acquired Neverware, the company behind CloudReady. This means that Google offers an officially sanctioned way of reviving old computers with Chrome OS. Here’s how to get CloudReady up and running on an old Mac.

Comments / 0

Community Policy