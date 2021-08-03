The Best Tablets for Taking Notes at School and Work

While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that the technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.

If you’re debating which note-taking tablet with stylus compatibility is right for you, consider whether you’re also using it for studying, web browsing, checking emails, watching videos and playing games in addition to writing, compiling lists or drawing. Generally speaking, a good tablet for multi-tasking should have at least three gigabytes of memory (RAM) and 128 gigabytes of storage so you can play content, download files and create documents. Many devices also allow you to expand storage with an SD card, and today’s tech means you’ll also get decent front and back cameras for quickly snapping photos (like that whiteboard before it’s erased) and video calling.

Another factor to consider is security. Most devices now have secure authentication such as facial or fingerprint recognition in addition to a standard passcode, so your notes, files, email and other content stay safe if you ever lose your device.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best tablets for note-taking at school or work, including options for Apple, Android and Microsoft users. All of our selections are compatible with stylus pens and equipped with the above-recommended specs, and they’re also available in other options (say, more or less memory or storage) to adapt to your needs or budget and are compatible with most note-taking apps such as GoodNotes, OneNote and others. Check out our top productivity-friendly picks below.

1. Apple 2021 iPad Pro (11-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128 GB)

BEST OVERALL

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line device that can handle note-taking and then some, Apple’s M1 chip-equipped 2021 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi is a great laptop alternative for college students and professionals seeking a speedy and powerful tablet. When paired with the Apple Pencil ($125) or Magic Keyboard ($150), it’s one of the best tablets for taking notes without any lag, and it’s also the slimmest at just .23 inches thick, 9.7 inches tall and 7 inches wide.

The tech giant’s built-in Notes app can recognize and index your handwriting, making it easier to search what you’ve jotted down. What’s great is you can also tap on your iPad’s lock screen with the Pencil to start taking notes without unlocking the device, and you can save it all on iCloud for seamless access across all of your Apple devices.

The 11-inch iPad Pro features a 5G connectivity, vibrant Liquid Retina display (or you can upgrade to the 12.9-inch XDR version for color-faithful viewing ), while high-res cameras and a LiDAR scanner (which can “mesh” objects and spaces) let you take visual notes or stunning photos.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128 GB)

BEST TABLET FOR ANDROID USERS

Measuring 10 inches tall by 6.5 inches wide by .25 inches thick, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (the first in the U.S. to offer 5G) is one of the best Android tablets right now, thanks to the incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor that handles multitasking with ease. Students, gamers and movie lovers will enjoy a powerful device with an impressive battery life.

The tablet comes with the redesigned S Pen, which now has nine-millisecond latency for quick responsiveness, so you can take notes right after unboxing. The Samsung Note app lets you convert your handwriting into searchable text, sync your notes and voice recordings, manage all of your pages and organize files. You can use the included stylus to control presentations, and your files and content can be synced with other compatible Samsung devices.

If you prefer the functionality of a laptop without the extra weight, the tablet can be expanded with Samsung’s Bluetooth book cover keyboard that also acts as a screen protector. For entertainment, the tablet boasts an edge-to-edge display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers for a cinematic viewing experience on the go.

3. Lenovo Tab Pro P11 Tablet (128 GB)

BEST VALUE TABLET

If you’re looking for a multi-tasking tablet built for note-taking, gaming and video streaming, Lenovo’s Tab Pro P11 tablet is the way to go. Equipped with the speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, this high-performance tablet delivers seamless graphics in a lightweight package.

The device comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office apps, and you can connect Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2 ($70, sold separately) and wireless keyboard ($90, sold separately) for easy note-taking in class or at the office. Whether you’re a college student or an executive, you can easily jot your thoughts on OneNote, write papers on Word and organize your files, among other productivity tasks.

Plus, Lenovo is currently running a back-to-school on its website that brings the tablet down to $360 (plus discounts on accessories) when you use code BACKTOTABS.

4. Microsoft Surface Go 2, 128 GB

BEST TABLET FOR WINDOWS USERS

Windows users will have no problem adapting to Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 , which is compatible with the brand’s Surface Pen ($89, sold separately) that writes as smooth as a regular writing tool on paper and includes a natural-feeling “eraser,” which is why it’s a favorite among digital artists. The device is one of the best note-taking tablets if you’re not looking to replace your laptop or desktop computer, but want something that can also handle lighter tasks such as answering emails, streaming videos and browsing the internet.

As far as writing things down, the tablet is equipped with the latest version of Microsoft’s OneNote app , which lets you create and edit Word documents, convert your handwriting to text, search notes and more. With the Surface Pen, you can also take notes on web pages using Microsoft Edge and even write reminders to yourself directly into Cortana.

5. Apple 2020 iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128 GB)

BEST BUDGET TABLET

There are plenty of cheap tablets for note-taking that offer basic functionality, but the 2020 iPad with Wi-Fi stands out from the crowd in terms of value and performance. The eighth generation version of Apple’s tablet is equipped with an A12 Bionic chip that lets you enjoy hiccup-free gaming or seamless switching between apps.

It pairs with the 1st gen Apple Pencil ($95) so you can write down your thoughts on the Scribble note-taking app, mark up PDFs and screenshots, highlight items, convert your handwriting into text, sketch illustrations and design logos. The 10.2-inch Retina display delivers vibrant details and colors for watching TV shows and movies, and the tablet weights just under a pound, making it a travel-friendly option for mobile entertainment.

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, 64 GB

BEST FAMILY-FRIENDLY TABLET

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best lightweight tablets for users who want productivity, entertainment and minimalism in one device. We like that the tablet includes the S Pen, so you don’t need to buy a separate accessory for note-taking. Perfect for schoolwork, the device’s Samsung Notes app lets you take notes effortlessly as well as organize your writing, convert it to text, rearrange pages and more.

This is also one of the best tablets for younger students, as the unit also comes with Kids Mode, which lets parents set usage limits and control access to certain content and apps. For entertainment, the crystal-clear display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers offer a vibrant and engaging viewing experience, and you can also use the unit as a hotspot or share content to other devices.

When charging, the tablet screen displays your calendar, the weather or your music, so you can stay productive even when the unit is docked.

6. ReMarkable 2 Tablet

Prefer the feel of paper, but want the perks of technology without the digital distractions? Named Time ‘s Best Invention of 2020, the ReMarkable 2 features a monochrome digital display that lets you turn your handwritten notes into searchable text, organize your notes across devices, review documents and write directly onto PDFs. And that it’s it. No distracting bells and whistles, like social media notifications or email chimes.

At just .19 inches thick, the e-paper device is the thinnest tablet out there, and the 8 GB internal storage can accommodate about 100,000 pages. The device also works on 5G, and you can sync files between ReMarkable’s apps for Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows 7 and newer.

