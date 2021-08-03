This Climate Bill Would Actually Send Checks To Americans. Can It Help Save The Planet And Grow Our Economy?

In their new budget plan, Senate Democrats call for a tax on imports from high-emitting countries, but they lack a carbon price at home. According to economists on the right and the left, taxing carbon domestically is the best weapon against climate change. Accounting for the price of pollution would incentivize the prompt development of affordable technologies necessary to lower emissions. But the idea of pricing carbon in America still receives political pushback. Properly understood, however, this solution doesn’t require conservatives or liberals to sacrifice their principles. In fact, a comprehensive carbon tax is the best way to simultaneously slash global emissions and spur U.S. competitiveness.