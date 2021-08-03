Brazil vs Mexico Live stream, FREE Olympic football Semi-final online, "Reddit Soccer Streams" Alternative
Mexico faces Brazil in the first of two semifinals for men's soccer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The quarterfinals saw six goals scored by Mexico to defeat South Korea 6-3. Brazil defeated Egypt 1-0 by Matheus Cunha. Henry Martin and Francisco Cordova, each scoring three goals each, are leading the charge for Mexico's offense in this tournament. Brazil's final third is headed by Everton forward Richarlison. Richarlison has scored five goals throughout the competition. The victor of this game will then face the winner in the semifinal between Japan and Spain.www.baltimorenews.net
