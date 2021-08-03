Brazil vs Mexico Live stream, FREE Olympic football Semi-final online, "Reddit Soccer Streams" Alternative

The U.S. women's national soccer team wraps up group play at the Olympics by facing Australia in Kashima, Japan, on Tuesday. The USWNT bounced back from a 3–0 defeat to Sweden by drubbing New Zealand 6–1 to claim its first three points in the competition. All it needs to guarantee itself of a second-place finish in the group is a draw, while a win would only send the U.S. to the top of the group if Sweden loses to New Zealand (and blows a goal-differential edge of +3) in the simultaneous group finale.