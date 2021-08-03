White & Case Aids Softbank’s Investment in Wireless Tag Maker
White & Case said it advised Softbank Vision Fund II in its leadership of a $200 million investment in Wiliot Inc., a semiconductor company. Wiliot develops self-powered, stamp-sized sensor tags for collecting data in manufacturing and distribution. Its cloud-connected tags can sense temperature, location changes, humidity, and proximity. They can be used in vaccine vials and food packaging to help brands understand inventory levels throughout retail channels, according to a statement.news.bloomberglaw.com
