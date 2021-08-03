Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Veterans Organization And Historians Make Plans To Search For Battle Of Medina Site

By Jerry Clayton
texasstandard.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month will mark the 208th anniversary of the Battle of Medina. The 1813 battle was one of the largest and bloodiest battles in Texas, yet little is known about it, including the actual location. TPR reported earlier this year that History podcaster Brandon Seale spearheaded an effort to pinpoint the location, which is now believed to be in northern Atascosa County, near the Bexar county line. Seale’s efforts were noticed by a group called the American Veterans Archeological Recovery Project, or AVAR. Dr. Stephen Humphreys is CEO of Avar. Humphreys coined the term “rehabilitation archeology”. His group uses military veterans working alongside professional archeologists.

www.texasstandard.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Revolution#Military Veterans#Volunteers#Texas Public Radio#208th#The Battle Of Medina#Tpr#History#Rehabilitation#Battle Of Saratoga#The National Park Service#Tejanos Anglo American#Native Americans#Spanish#Mexican#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Old Town, MEwabi.tv

Cadets organize fundraiser to honor veterans

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Cadets from the Old Town High School Junior ROTC put together a fundraiser Wednesday with the goal of honoring local veterans. Victory Field celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. The space was originally a town park but became the primary athletic field for Old Town High School.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Vietnam Veteran helps others struggling with personal battles

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Little to no support was given to Vietnam War Veterans after coming home. Samuel Ruben Ayala was just one of many having to deal with the trauma he experienced in the battlefield. He’s a purple heart recipient and for the last few years he’s helped other...
Clay County, INMyWabashValley.com

One organization plans to honor local veterans through a four year project

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A four year project called “No Veteran Without A Flag” is aiming to honor and identify every veteran buried in Clay County cemeteries. The project is being conducted by Daughters of the American Revolution’s Eliza Rizley Stacey Chapter. The group is attempting to build a comprehensive database to not only identify veterans, but ensure a flag is placed on their grave to honor their service.
Militarythreeriverspublishing.com

Veterans fishing organizations provide key services

Outdoor programs for veterans of the United States Armed Forces have been around for some time. They all have a kindred purpose: to get veterans outdoors to help them deal with the complications of having served. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation...
East Montpelier, VTWCAX

Teen organizes car wash to benefit homeless veterans

At least 100 people dove into Lake Memphremagog Saturday afternoon for the return of the Kingdom Games. Partial completion of the Winooski River Bridge in East Montpelier. A new project connecting a main trail in East Montpelier is now partially complete. Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival to return first weekend of...
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Veterans organization holding fly fishing program

A free fly fishing program for disabled and elderly veterans in Cherokee County is open for registration before it returns this fall. Officials with the The Cherokee County Homeless Veteran Program and the Cohutta Chapter of Trout Unlimited said this year’s classes will be held at the Cherokee Recreation and Parks Agency gym facility at 7545 Main Street in Woodstock. Classes will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, 24 and Oct. 1. An additional “go fishing day” will be held, but the date for this event has not yet been announced.
Waterloo, WIWatertown Daily Times

Waterloo Gun Club raises $16k for veterans’ organization

WATERLOO — For the past five years, Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin have been providing free hunting and fishing excursions along with other outings to the state’s veterans. According to the organization, these opportunities allow the men and women who have served the United States through the military the chance to take part of activities they are passionate about.
Kerrville, TXFredericksburg Standard

New organization helps Hill Country veterans

A new organization in the Hill Country has formed to help military veterans cope with mental health issues and to prevent veteran suicides. Together With Hill Country Veterans, based in Kerrville but serving the region, works to educate and connect with suicidal veterans in the Hill Country. “TWHCV goes back...
Byron Center, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

SpartanNash Foundation raises $330K for veteran services organizations

The SpartanNash Foundation raised $330,000 for three separate organizations that serve veterans through its latest retail scan campaign. The charitable arm of Byron Center-based SpartanNash said last week that it raised the sum — which will be divided equally between Team Red, White & Blue, Operation Homefront, and Honor and Remember — through a donation campaign between June 30 and July 13.
Richmond, VANBC12

National Veterans Organization host Back-to-School event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The national veteran’s organization, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), is hosting a character day and school supplies distribution event for middle and high school students in Richmond. The event will be on Sept. 2 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Chimborazo Elementary School. Students will be...
Lifestylegolaurens.com

Battlefield hike planned at Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a guided hike of the Battlefield Trail on Saturday, August 7. The Battle of Musgrove's Mill, which occurred on August 19, 1780, was a vital turning point in the Patriot's fight for independence on the South Carolina Backcountry. This 2-hour...
Wyoming Statewyodaily.com

Five veterans biking their way across Wyoming

Many bikers can be seen braving the Wyoming highways this summer, appreciating the exercise, companionship and often promoting a good cause. For five of those individuals, Wyoming is far from the first stop. Jay Waters is one of a group of veterans biking the Great American Rail Trail, 3,700 miles...
Hillsborough County, FLobservernews.net

County veterans honor Battle with retirement luncheon

County veterans honor Battle with retirement luncheon. Director Joe Battle, James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, was overwhelmed July 27 by the affection exhibited by attendees at a retirement luncheon in his honor July 27 at Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park. It was hosted by the Veterans Council, comprised of 20 military groups in the County, and the many commendations, accolades and gifts he received reflected a deep gratitude for his serving the needs of veterans and those actively serving.
Advocacyrnbcincy.com

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder Bob Moses Dies At 86

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Robert “Bob” Moses inspired generations of organizers, engaging with them around the importance of collective action and respecting local knowledge. As news broke of his passing Sunday, his legacy and impact could be felt across the internet. He was 86.
Benton, MOKFVS12

Veteran-owned organization holds flea market event

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A flea market that helps a veteran program was held in Benton on Saturday, July 24. It was a Workshop 22 sale event where money raised went to the veterans. More than 50 booths were on hand for the two-day event where they sold anything from...
Michigan Statecandgnews.com

127th Wing partakes in special training in northern Michigan

HARRISON TOWNSHIP/ALPENA — From the top command to boots on the ground, personnel at the 127th Wing emphasized the value of a unique training opportunity in northern Michigan. From July 26 to Aug. 6, more than half of the 127th Wing attended training known as Exercise Spartan at the Alpena...
Grafton, WVmountainstatesman.com

Local veterans organization receives recognition on state level

GRAFTON—For their outstanding efforts in offering services to the brave men and women who selflessly defended the freedoms of the United States, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3081 received recognition on a statewide level. Recently VFW Post 3081 and its Auxiliary traveled to the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels,...
Avon Park, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

A community loss - Anna Marie Feeney battled for veterans

AVON PARK — For veterans, the community, her family and music, Anna Marie Feeney had a big heart and a tireless effort developing and organizing community events and projects. She was always preparing for multiple events with a focus on raising funds to help veterans and making a difference in...
Leming, TXPleasanton Express

Battle of Medina on Aug. 13 and 14

The public is invited to attend the Battle of Medina Symposium scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14. This year, the two-day event will take place at the Lonnie Gillespie Annex, located at 25 E. 5th St. in Leming (the old Leming school). The Atascosa County Historical Commission is busy finalizing plans and is looking forward to a great program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy