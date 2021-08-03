Veterans Organization And Historians Make Plans To Search For Battle Of Medina Site

Next month will mark the 208th anniversary of the Battle of Medina. The 1813 battle was one of the largest and bloodiest battles in Texas, yet little is known about it, including the actual location. TPR reported earlier this year that History podcaster Brandon Seale spearheaded an effort to pinpoint the location, which is now believed to be in northern Atascosa County, near the Bexar county line. Seale’s efforts were noticed by a group called the American Veterans Archeological Recovery Project, or AVAR. Dr. Stephen Humphreys is CEO of Avar. Humphreys coined the term “rehabilitation archeology”. His group uses military veterans working alongside professional archeologists.