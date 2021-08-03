Cancel
A group of thirst trap TikTok guys is being accused of having different 'straight' and 'queer' accounts to appeal to multiple audiences

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
In a viral TikTok, Barrett Pall accused creators who are reportedly members of the Alpha House Boys of queerbaiting to profit from LGBTQ viewers.

Screenshot/TikTok - @alphahouseboys

  • TikToker Barrett Pall accused TikTok creators of pretending to be gay.
  • Pall alleged the creators say they are straight on main accounts and gay on alternate accounts.
  • One purported member of the group said he is gay and denied the accusations.
A TikToker is claiming that several creators are pretending to be gay on alternate TikTok accounts while purporting to be straight on their main accounts.

One of the accused creators has denied the accusations and said he identifies as gay.

Barrett Pall's original TikTok , which was posted July 13 and has amassed over 230,000 views and almost 40,000 likes, shows screenshots of creators who purportedly have two TikTok accounts. Pall claims the creators had "straight" accounts and separate "queer" accounts to pander to LGBTQ audiences.

Pall's allegations against the creators have since inspired others to criticize the TikTok collective in videos.

@barrettpall

I will not be making many more videos but this boils my blood. ##fy ##fyp ##FerragamoLetsDance ##DontSpillChallenge

♬ Spongebob - Dante9k

"I am so angry right now," began Pall, who brands himself as a "Life Coach" and posts content about internalized homophobia and other issues related to the LGBTQ community.

"[The creators] are pretending to be gay to pander to an entire other audience and make money off our lived experience," he alleged, adding that "[it's] possibly one of the grossest things I've seen on this app."

One of the main creators Pall accused is Jake Bentz, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment and has 1.5 million followers on TikTok under the handle @Bentz and 250,000 followers on Instagram.

A secondary account that appears to belong to Bentz, which is called @brookslock and has 330,000 followers, is full of videos with the pride flag emoji and references to having a boyfriend. On Bentz's primary account, he posts videos with someone he calls his "girlfriend."

But Mitchell Hale, who has 20,000 followers under the account @BroEaston , hit back at Pall in a TikTok uploaded July 15.

@broeaston

I’m beyond fed up with @barrettpall before you claim to know peoples sexuality’s please do more research ##gay ##loveislove love you so much @seffbreezy

♬ original sound - BroEaston

"It's a guy calling out people he doesn't even know, and telling them what their sexuality is," Hale said.

"We face enough hate as it is from the straight community, and it's even worse when it's hate coming from the community that you belong to." Hale did not respond to a request for comment.

In recent weeks, more people have begun to criticize members of a content group called the Alpha House Boys, whom Pall claimed had separate straight and gay accounts.

The actor Johnny Sibily , who plays Wilson on the HBO show "Hacks" and has over 250,000 TikTok followers, laughed at a video of them in a stitched TikTok. Another creator who makes TikToks related to video game culture and queer dating under the account @br00taldan, which has 60,000 followers, said in a TikTok that queer folks in his audience need to "stop giving into" the related accounts.

As first reported by Dexerto, the Alpha House Boys' Twitter bio also has a link to their group's OnlyFans page , which features a pride flag emoji and promises access to "Premium Guy on Guy Content" for $10 per month.

The Alpha House Boys, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has not posted any videos addressing the criticism on the collective's main account.

This article has been updated.

Insider

Insider

