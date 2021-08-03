Cancel
Carly Pearce at the Grand Ole Opry: 5 Moments We Knew She’d Be a Star

By Holly G
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carly Pearce will become the newest Grand Ole Opry member on Tuesday evening (Aug. 3), but she's had Opry dreams for years. “My number one goal is to play the Grand Ole Opry," the singer told CBEX's Chris Burkmenn in a 2015 interview. She certainly blew that goal out of the water: Pearce made her Opry debut as an unsigned artist that year, and since then has hit the hallowed stage more than 80 times.

