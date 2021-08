Dutchess County Fair opens Tuesday August 24th, 2021. After having to cancel the fair last year due to COVID-19, the Dutchess County Fair is back this year with everything that we look forward to each year. This year, the 175th Dutchess County Fair will welcome back the return of "ThinkDIFFERENTLY Thursday" which is designed to give any individuals with developmental disabilities and their families the opportunity to enjoy everything at the fair ahead of the large crowds.