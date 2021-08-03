WHEN COAL WAS KING: Palmer Coking Coal Co.’s Tipple

If you were a coal miner in the first half of the 20th century, a scene like this would have been common. Shown here is Palmer Coking Coal Co.’s tipple located in the Green River Gorge on the west side of the river. A tipple is a structure used at a mine to load out extracted coal. The actual No.12 Franklin coal mine was located on the east side of the river. The mine’s underground workings extended 3,500 feet east, both under and beyond the Enumclaw-Franklin Road. The portal was connected to the tipple by a timber bridge and supporting rail tracks. A cable hoist pulled loaded coal cars from the mouth of the mine, across the river, then once on the west side, around a corner and up a hill to where the tipple and hoist room were located. Upon reaching the top of the steep tipple, a mechanical lever tripped a tailgate on the rail car allowing coal to fall into a bunker below.