Lindblad Expeditions reports second quarter results

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30. The New York-based expedition cruise company resumed ship operations in June 2021 and as of July 31 had eight of its nine vessels providing expeditions to guests. During June, the company launched three ships in Alaska and another in the Galapagos and, following the quarter, the company resumed operations on the majority of its remaining vessels, with additional ships launched in Alaska, the Galapagos and Iceland. Lindblad continues to work with local authorities on plans to operate in additional geographies during the second half of the year. As the Covid-19 virus effects travel restrictions in various locations around the world, the company said it also continues to work with its guests to reschedule travel plans and refund payments, as applicable, for those expeditions and trips that the company is not able to operate.