Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Lindblad Expeditions reports second quarter results

By WorkBoat Staff
workboat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30. The New York-based expedition cruise company resumed ship operations in June 2021 and as of July 31 had eight of its nine vessels providing expeditions to guests. During June, the company launched three ships in Alaska and another in the Galapagos and, following the quarter, the company resumed operations on the majority of its remaining vessels, with additional ships launched in Alaska, the Galapagos and Iceland. Lindblad continues to work with local authorities on plans to operate in additional geographies during the second half of the year. As the Covid-19 virus effects travel restrictions in various locations around the world, the company said it also continues to work with its guests to reschedule travel plans and refund payments, as applicable, for those expeditions and trips that the company is not able to operate.

www.workboat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Travel#Company#Land Experiences#Off The Beaten Path Llc#Duvine Cycling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Restarts Operations in the U.S. With Sailings to Alaska

After an absence of more than 500 days, Norwegian Cruise Line is restarting operations in the United States today. The cruise line is the last of the three major US-based cruise lines to sail in North America. Norwegian Encore is setting sail today from its homeport of Seattle, Washington, to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Environmentresilience.org

All of a sudden: Climate change tipping points appear with a vengeance

Across the world climate change seems to have arrived earlier than expected. There are world-class athletes with bodies trained for endurance and strength breaking down from the extreme heat visited on the Tokyo Olympics by mother nature. There are the continuing wildfires in the American West that take out entire towns. The drought there is so bad that states are thinking about paying farmers NOT to irrigate their crops as a conservation strategy.
ScienceCNET

The 'fearsome dragon' that terrorized Australia’s skies

A fearsome beast with wings spanning 22 feet. A mouth like a spear. The closest thing we've seen to a real-life dragon. That's how Tim Richards describes the Thapunngaka shawi, a flying reptile whose fossils he's been studying at the University of Queensland's School of Biological Sciences. The pterosaur is believed to have once flown above the Australian outback -- long enough ago that it was soaring above inland seas rather than desert.
Lifestyleairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Virgin America Operates Maiden Flight

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Virgin America (VX) operated its inaugural flight from New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) to San Francisco (SFO) in 2007. After successes with Virgin Atlantic (VS) and Virgin Blue (VA) – now Virgin Australia, entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson planned to emulate this in the United States. “Virgin USA” was announced in 2004, a new low-fare airline based out of SFO.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
Carscruiseindustrynews.com

Wind Surf Back in Action for Windstar Cruises in Europe

Windstar Cruises has welcomed back 342-guest flagship Wind Surf to passenger operations. The largest sailing ship in the world departed today from Barcelona on an eight-day voyage to Lisbon, stopping at ports including Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, Almería, Málaga, Gibraltar, and Cadiz. Four of the line’s six yachts are now...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Sixth Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Operations and Departs From Florida

Despite some recent worries and increasing mask and COVID testing requirements, Carnival Cruise Line continues to push forward with resuming operations. Carnival Magic has now become the sixth ship in the fleet to restart by departing out of Florida on August 7 with guests onboard. Carnival Magic Restarts Operations. The...
Mclean, VAparabolicarc.com

Intelsat and Orange Expand Partnership to Deliver Mobile Network Services and Provide Reliable 3G/4G Services in French Guiana

McLean, Va.. (Intelsat PR) – Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure, today announced it is expanding its relationship with Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers, to provide cellular backhaul services in French Guiana that will provide universal services and increase access to both telecommunications and advanced connectivity solutions for Orange customers.
Marietta Daily Journal

US Virgin Islands vaccine requirement throws wrinkle into Florida cruise plans

Cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Disney may have gone through the trouble of simulated voyages that open the door for unvaccinated guests to sail, but a new policy in the U.S. Virgin Islands will thwart some from sailing. The policy requires all cruise passengers ages 12 and over to...
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
EconomyAdvanced Television

Intelsat, Orange to serve French Guiana

Intelsat has beaten off competition from rival satellite operators and has agreed to partner with telco Orange to deliver a “reliable” 4G/5G service to French Guiana, best known for its rocket launch facility at Kourou. Intelsat will provide cellular backhaul services in French Guiana that will provide universal services and...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Luxury Cruise Lines Restart Operations Globally

With companies now planning full-fleet restarts, the luxury cruise market is welcoming guests back onboard globally. Ships: Viking Venus, Viking Orion, Viking Sky, Viking Sea, Viking Jupiter, Viking Star and Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Regions: United Kingdom, Bermuda, Iceland, Mediterranean and China. Viking’s entire ocean fleet is expected...
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Cruises are adding rules as delta cases surge. Here's how to keep track.

Just as the cruise industry was starting to regain its footing, operators are having to change course as the highly transmissible delta variant sends coronavirus cases soaring again. Most cruise lines are requiring the vast majority of passengers to be vaccinated, a status that allowed them to avoid extra testing...
Public Healthcruisehive.com

Two More Cruise Lines Increase Requirements For Vaccinated Guests

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line, which announced a few days ago it would be increasing the requirements for vaccinated guests, two more cruise lines under the Carnival Corporation umbrella have now changed their requirements. Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have amended their requirements on their websites to include...

Comments / 0

Community Policy