Lowndes County, GA

Lowndes County Resident Benefits from Mental Health First Aid Training Course

lowndescounty.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTACT: Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer. Lowndes County Resident Benefits from Mental Health First Aid Training Course. Lowndes County, Georgia: In September 2018, Taylor Powell lost the man she loved and since then, she has been a huge advocate for mental health awareness. When she saw an advertisement for the free Mental Health First Aid trainings being held in Lowndes County, Powell signed up for the 8-hour training course designed to give members of the public key skills to help someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

