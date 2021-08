DaBaby's recent homophobic comments are costing him, as he has been taken off the roster for the famed Lollapalooza Festival. This morning (Aug. 1), the organizers of Lollapalooza announced they'd removed the North Carolina rapper from their lineup. He was scheduled to perform later tonight. The announcement was made on the annual Chicago festival's Twitter page. "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," the statement starts. "With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage."