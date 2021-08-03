Cancel
Brewer, ME

Brewer moves toward allowing recreational marijuana shops

By Lia Russell
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrewer has taken a step toward allowing recreational marijuana shops to open in the city. The city’s Planning Board on Monday night voted to recommend that the City Council overturn a moratorium on adult-use marijuana stores, which have been allowed in the state since last fall. The board also voted to loosen restrictions that dictate how close medical marijuana facilities can be to schools and places of worship.

