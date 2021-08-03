Brewer moves toward allowing recreational marijuana shops
Brewer has taken a step toward allowing recreational marijuana shops to open in the city. The city’s Planning Board on Monday night voted to recommend that the City Council overturn a moratorium on adult-use marijuana stores, which have been allowed in the state since last fall. The board also voted to loosen restrictions that dictate how close medical marijuana facilities can be to schools and places of worship.bangordailynews.com
