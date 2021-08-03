5 Best Ways to Enjoy Nature in Rochester, NY

The sun is out and it is the perfect weather to get out and enjoy nature. Here are five of the best ways to enjoy nature in Rochester, NY. If you love the smell of lilacs or the sight of pink, yellow and red tulips — Rochester is for you. The city has an international reputation for its horticultural attractions with flowers of all colors and sizes. The flower-growing started in the 19th century. Today, the city is home to Highland Park, with its lilacs and azaleas and Japanese maples. The Ellwanger Garden with its irises and peonies is also a must-see. If you prefer roses, you'll find two acres of the blooms at the Maplewood Park Rose Garden. The list doesn’t end there: You can spend a few days checking out the gardens of Rochester.