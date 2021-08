People receiving SNAP benefits will continue to get the maximum allotment through August, thanks to federal emergency funding. When Governor Janet Mills ended the state of Civil Emergency on June 30th, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services issued a Public Health Emergency declaration that allows the state to take advantage of Federal funding for COVID-19 Emergency Allotments through SNAP. What this means is over $16 million per month in benefit supplements will be distributed to just over 88,000 households. Maine has the option to continue to pursue these additional funds, beyond the end of August.