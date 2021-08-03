Cancel
A giant ubiquitin ligase

By Hidde Ploegh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1090-6071
Cover picture for the articleThe structure of a giant ubiquitin E3 ligase sheds light on its activation in a substrate-dependent manner and shows how a single E3 enzyme uses distinct recognition modules to confer substrate specificity. The ubiquitin (Ub) system, which is conserved across all eukaryotes and has kissing cousins in the microbial world,...

ScienceNature.com

Antibody toolkit reveals N-terminally ubiquitinated substrates of UBE2W

The ubiquitin conjugating enzyme UBE2W catalyzes non-canonical ubiquitination on the N-termini of proteins, although its substrate repertoire remains unclear. To identify endogenous N-terminally-ubiquitinated substrates, we discover four monoclonal antibodies that selectively recognize tryptic peptides with an N-terminal diglycine remnant, corresponding to sites of N-terminal ubiquitination. Importantly, these antibodies do not recognize isopeptide-linked diglycine (ubiquitin) modifications on lysine. We solve the structure of one such antibody bound to a Gly-Gly-Met peptide to reveal the molecular basis for its selective recognition. We use these antibodies in conjunction with mass spectrometry proteomics to map N-terminal ubiquitination sites on endogenous substrates of UBE2W. These substrates include UCHL1 and UCHL5, where N-terminal ubiquitination distinctly alters deubiquitinase (DUB) activity. This work describes an antibody toolkit for enrichment and global profiling of endogenous N-terminal ubiquitination sites, while revealing functionally relevant substrates of UBE2W.
ScienceNature.com

BARD1 reads H2A lysine 15 ubiquitination to direct homologous recombination

Protein ubiquitination at sites of DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) by RNF168 recruits BRCA1 and 53BP11,2, which are mediators of the homologous recombination and non-homologous end joining DSB repair pathways, respectively3. Non-homologous end joining relies on 53BP1 binding directly to ubiquitinated lysine 15 on H2A-type histones (H2AK15ub)4,5 (which is an RNF168-dependent modification6), but how RNF168 promotes BRCA1 recruitment and function remains unclear. Here we identify a tandem BRCT-domain-associated ubiquitin-dependent recruitment motif (BUDR) in BRCA1-associated RING domain protein 1 (BARD1) (the obligate partner protein of BRCA1) that, by engaging H2AK15ub, recruits BRCA1 to DSBs. Disruption of the BUDR of BARD1 compromises homologous recombination and renders cells hypersensitive to PARP inhibition and cisplatin. We further show that BARD1 binds nucleosomes through multivalent interactions: coordinated binding of H2AK15ub and unmethylated H4 lysine 20 by its adjacent BUDR and ankyrin repeat domains, respectively, provides high-affinity recognition of DNA lesions in replicated chromatin and promotes the homologous recombination activities of the BRCA1–BARD1 complex. Finally, our genetic epistasis experiments confirm that the need for BARD1 chromatin-binding activities can be entirely relieved upon deletion of RNF168 or 53BP1. Thus, our results demonstrate that by sensing DNA-damage-dependent and post-replication histone post-translation modification states, BRCA1–BARD1 complexes coordinate the antagonization of the 53BP1 pathway with promotion of homologous recombination, establishing a simple paradigm for the governance of the choice of DSB repair pathway.
ScienceNature.com

Predicting the taxonomic and environmental sources of integron gene cassettes using structural and sequence homology of attC sites

Integrons are bacterial genetic elements that can capture mobile gene cassettes. They are mostly known for their role in the spread of antibiotic resistance cassettes, contributing significantly to the global resistance crisis. These resistance cassettes likely originated from sedentary chromosomal integrons, having subsequently been acquired and disseminated by mobilised integrons. However, their taxonomic and environmental origins are unknown. Here, we use cassette recombination sites (attCs) to predict the origins of those resistance cassettes now spread by mobile integrons. We modelled the structure and sequence homology of 1,978 chromosomal attCs from 11 different taxa. Using these models, we show that at least 27% of resistance cassettes have attCs that are structurally conserved among one of three taxa (Xanthomonadales, Spirochaetes and Vibrionales). Indeed, we found some resistance cassettes still residing in sedentary chromosomal integrons of the predicted taxa. Further, we show that attCs cluster according to host environment rather than host phylogeny, allowing us to assign their likely environmental sources. For example, the majority of β-lactamases and aminoglycoside acetyltransferases, the two most prevalent resistance cassettes, appear to have originated from marine environments. Together, our data represent the first evidence of the taxonomic and environmental origins of resistance cassettes spread by mobile integrons.
ScienceNature.com

No species-level losses of s2m suggests critical role in replication of SARS-related coronaviruses

The genetic element s2m has been acquired through horizontal transfer by many distantly related viruses, including the SARS-related coronaviruses. Here we show that s2m is evolutionarily conserved in these viruses. Though several lineages of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2) devoid of the element can be found, these variants seem to have been short lived, indicating that they were less evolutionary fit than their s2m-containing counterparts. On a species-level, however, there do not appear to be any losses and this pattern strongly suggests that the s2m element is essential to virus replication in SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses. Further experiments are needed to elucidate the function of s2m.
ScienceNature.com

Lost photon enhances superresolution

Quantum imaging can beat classical resolution limits, imposed by the diffraction of light. In particular, it is known that one can reduce the image blurring and increase the achievable resolution by illuminating an object by entangled light and measuring coincidences of photons. If an n-photon entangled state is used and the nth-order correlation function is measured, the point-spread function (PSF) effectively becomes \(\sqrt{n}\) times narrower relatively to classical coherent imaging. Quite surprisingly, measuring n-photon correlations is not the best choice if an n-photon entangled state is available. We show that for measuring (n − 1)-photon coincidences (thus, ignoring one of the available photons), PSF can be made even narrower. This observation paves a way for a strong conditional resolution enhancement by registering one of the photons outside the imaging area. We analyze the conditions necessary for the resolution increase and propose a practical scheme, suitable for observation and exploitation of the effect.
ScienceNature.com

TRIM28 SUMOylates and stabilizes NLRP3 to facilitate inflammasome activation

The cellular NLRP3 protein level is crucial for assembly and activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. Various posttranslational modifications (PTMs), including phosphorylation and ubiquitination, control NLRP3 protein degradation and inflammasome activation; however, the function of small ubiquitin-like modifier (SUMO) modification (called SUMOylation) in controlling NLRP3 stability and subsequent inflammasome activation is unclear. Here, we show that the E3 SUMO ligase tripartite motif-containing protein 28 (TRIM28) is an enhancer of NLRP3 inflammasome activation by facilitating NLRP3 expression. TRIM28 binds NLRP3, promotes SUMO1, SUMO2 and SUMO3 modification of NLRP3, and thereby inhibits NLRP3 ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation. Concordantly, Trim28 deficiency attenuates NLRP3 inflammasome activation both in vitro and in vivo. These data identify a mechanism by which SUMOylation controls the cellular NLRP3 level and inflammasome activation, and reveal correlations and interactions of NLRP3 SUMOylation and ubiquitination during inflammasome activation.
CancerNature.com

FBXO16-mediated hnRNPL ubiquitination and degradation plays a tumor suppressor role in ovarian cancer

Heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein L (hnRNPL) is a type of RNA binding protein that highly expressed in a variety of tumors and plays a vital role in tumor progression. However, its post-translational regulation through ubiquitin-mediated proteolysis and the cellular mechanism responsible for its proteasomal degradation remains unclear. F-box proteins (FBPs) function as the substrate recognition subunits of SCF ubiquitin ligase complexes and directly bind to substrates. The aberrant expression or mutation of FBPs will lead to the accumulation of its substrate proteins that often involved in tumorigenesis. Here we discover FBXO16, an E3 ubiquitin ligase, to be a tumor suppressor in ovarian cancer, and patients with the relatively high expression level of FBXO16 have a better prognosis. Silencing or depleting FBXO16 significantly enhanced ovarian cancer cell proliferation, clonogenic survival, and cell invasion by activating multiple oncogenic pathways. This function requires the F-box domain of FBXO16, through which FBXO16 assembles a canonical SCF ubiquitin ligase complex that constitutively targets hnRNPL for degradation. Depletion of hnRNPL is sufficient to inactive multiple oncogenic signaling regulated by FBXO16 and prevent the malignant behavior of ovarian cancer cells caused by FBXO16 deficiency. FBXO16 interacted with the RRM3 domain of hnRNPL via its C-terminal region to trigger the proteasomal degradation of hnRNPL. Failure to degrade hnRNPL promoted ovarian cancer cell proliferation in vitro and tumor growth vivo, phenocopying the deficiency of FBXO16 in ovarian cancer.
Energy IndustryNature.com

High thermoelectric performance enabled by convergence of nested conduction bands in PbBiSe with low thermal conductivity

Thermoelectrics enable waste heat recovery, holding promises in relieving energy and environmental crisis. Lillianite materials have been long-term ignored due to low thermoelectric efficiency. Herein we report the discovery of superior thermoelectric performance in Pb7Bi4Se13 based lillianites, with a peak figure of merit, zT of 1.35 at 800 K and a high average zT of 0.92 (450–800 K). A unique quality factor is established to predict and evaluate thermoelectric performances. It considers both band nonparabolicity and band gaps, commonly negligible in conventional quality factors. Such appealing performance is attributed to the convergence of effectively nested conduction bands, providing a high number of valley degeneracy, and a low thermal conductivity, stemming from large lattice anharmonicity, low-frequency localized Einstein modes and the coexistence of high-density moiré fringes and nanoscale defects. This work rekindles the vision that Pb7Bi4Se13 based lillianites are promising candidates for highly efficient thermoelectric energy conversion.
ScienceNature.com

Solar cell design using graphene-based hollow nano-pillars

In this paper, the full solar spectrum coverage with an absorption efficiency above 96% is attained by shell-shaped graphene-based hollow nano-pillars on top of the refractory metal substrate. The material choice guarantees the high thermal stability of the device along with its robustness against harsh environmental conditions. To design the structure, constitutive parameters of graphene material in the desired frequency range are investigated and its absorption capability is illustrated by calculating the attenuation constant of the electromagnetic wave. It is observed that broadband absorption is a consequence of wideband retrieved surface impedance matching with the free-space intrinsic impedance due to the tapered geometry. Moreover, the azimuthal and longitudinal cavity resonances with different orders are exhibited for a better understanding of the underlying wideband absorption mechanism. Importantly, the device can tolerate the oblique incidence in a wide span around 65°, regardless of the polarization. The proposed structure can be realized by large-area fabrication techniques.
CancerNature.com

Multifaceted mechanisms mediating cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis

The cyst(e)ine/glutathione (GSH)/glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) axis is the most frequently targeted pathway to trigger the ferroptosis cascade and suppress tumor growth. Two recent studies present additional mechanisms underlying cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis apart from impaired GSH synthesis. Ferroptosis is an iron-dependent cell-death modality driven by aberrant accumulation of peroxidized polyunsaturated...
ScienceNature.com

Preparation of self-healing hydrogel toward improving electromagnetic interference shielding and energy efficiency

In this study, a self-healing hydrogel was prepared that is transparent to visible (Vis) light while absorbing ultraviolet (UV), infrared (IR), and microwave. The optothermal features of the hydrogel were explored by monitoring temperature using an IR thermometer under an IR source. The hydrogel was synthesized using sodium tetraborate decahydrate (borax) and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) as raw materials based on a facile thermal route. More significantly, graphene oxide (GO) and graphite-like carbon nitride (g-C3N4) nanostructures as well as carbon microsphere (CMS) were applied as guests to more dissect their influence on the microwave and optical characteristics. The morphology of the fillers was evaluated using field emission scanning electron microscopy (FE-SEM). Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) attested that the chemical functional groups of the hydrogel have been formed and the result of diffuse reflection spectroscopy (DRS) confirmed that the hydrogel absorbs UV while is transparent in Vis light. The achieved result implied that the hydrogel acts as an essential IR absorber due to its functional groups desirable for energy efficiency and harvesting. Interestingly, the achieved results have testified that the self-healing hydrogels had the proper self-healing efficiency and self-healing time. Eventually, microwave absorbing properties and shielding efficiency of the hydrogel, hydrogel/GO, g-C3N4, or CMS were investigated, demonstrating the salient microwave characteristics, originated from the established ionic conductive networks and dipole polarizations. The efficient bandwidth of the hydrogel was as wide as 3.5 GHz with a thickness of 0.65 mm meanwhile its maximum reflection loss was 75.10 dB at 14.50 GHz with 4.55 mm in thickness. Particularly, the hydrogel illustrated total shielding efficiency (SET) > 10 dB from 1.19 to 18 and > 20 dB from 4.37 to 18 GHz with 10.00 mm in thickness. The results open new windows toward improving the shielding and energy efficiency using practical ways.
ScienceNature.com

Multi-loop atomic Sagnac interferometry

The sensitivity of light and matter-wave interferometers to rotations is based on the Sagnac effect and increases with the area enclosed by the interferometer. In the case of light, the latter can be enlarged by forming multiple fibre loops, whereas the equivalent for matter-wave interferometers remains an experimental challenge. We present a concept for a multi-loop atom interferometer with a scalable area formed by light pulses. Our method will offer sensitivities as high as \(2\times 10^{-11}\) rad/s at 1 s in combination with the respective long-term stability as required for Earth rotation monitoring.
ScienceNature.com

Visual predictions, neural oscillations and naïve physics

Prediction is a core function of the human visual system. Contemporary research suggests the brain builds predictive internal models of the world to facilitate interactions with our dynamic environment. Here, we wanted to examine the behavioural and neurological consequences of disrupting a core property of peoples’ internal models, using naturalistic stimuli. We had people view videos of basketball and asked them to track the moving ball and predict jump shot outcomes, all while we recorded eye movements and brain activity. To disrupt people’s predictive internal models, we inverted footage on half the trials, so dynamics were inconsistent with how movements should be shaped by gravity. When viewing upright videos people were better at predicting shot outcomes, at tracking the ball position, and they had enhanced alpha-band oscillatory activity in occipital brain regions. The advantage for predicting upright shot outcomes scaled with improvements in ball tracking and occipital alpha-band activity. Occipital alpha-band activity has been linked to selective attention and spatially-mapped inhibitions of visual brain activity. We propose that when people have a more accurate predictive model of the environment, they can more easily parse what is relevant, allowing them to better target irrelevant positions for suppression—resulting in both better predictive performance and in neural markers of inhibited information processing.
WorldNature.com

Quantifying the dynamics of rocky intertidal sessile communities along the Pacific coast of Japan: implications for ecological resilience

Long-term patterns in trajectories of natural communities provide insights into ecological resilience, but their assessment requires long-term census data. We analyzed 16-year census data for intertidal communities from 30 rocky shores along Japan’s Pacific coast to assign community change to four possible trajectories (stable, reversible, abrupt, or linear) representing different aspects of ecological resilience, and to estimate multiple metrics of temporal invariability (species richness, species composition, and community abundance). We examined (1) how the prevalence of the four trajectories differs among regions, (2) how the features (model coefficients) of each trajectory vary among regions, and (3) how the temporal invariabilities differ among trajectories and regions. We found that the stable trajectory was the most common. Its features differed among regions, with a faster recovery to steady-state equilibrium in low-latitude regions. Furthermore, trajectories and temporal invariabilities both varied among regions, seemingly in association with the strength of ocean current fluctuations. Thus, the relationship between community temporal invariability and trajectory may be weak or absent, at least at the regional scale.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Synthetic Evolution Tracks of Giant Planets

Giant planet evolution models play a crucial role in interpreting observations and constraining formation pathways. However, the simulations can be slow or prohibitively difficult. To address this issue, we calculate a large suite of giant planet evolution models using a state-of-the-art planetary evolution code. Using these data, we create the python program planetsynth that generates synthetic cooling tracks by interpolation. Given the planetary mass, bulk & atmospheric metallicity, and incident stellar irradiation, the program calculates how the planetary radius, luminosity, effective temperature, and surface gravity evolve with time. We demonstrate the capabilities of our models by inferring time-dependent mass-radius diagrams, estimating the metallicities from mass-radius measurements, and by showing how atmospheric measurements can further constrain the planetary bulk composition. We also estimate the mass and metallicity of the young giant planet 51 Eri b from its observed luminosity. Synthetic evolution tracks have many applications, and we suggest that they are valuable for both theoretical and observational investigations into the nature of giant planets.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Cetylpyridinium chloride-containing mouthwashes shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in oral cavity

A team of international scientists has recently demonstrated the usefulness of cetylpyridinium chloride-containing mouthwashes in inhibiting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and reducing the risk of viral transmission. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server. Background. Due to the presence of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2)...
Chemistryrdworldonline.com

What is Liquid Chromatography?

Liquid chromatography is a technique used to separate a sample into its individual parts. This separation occurs based on the interactions of the sample with the mobile and stationary phases. Given there are several stationary/mobile phase combinations that can be used when separating a mixture, there are several different types of chromatography named for the physical states of those phases. Liquid-solid column chromatography features a liquid mobile phase which slowly filters down through the solid stationary phase, bringing the separated components with it. It’s the most popular chromatography technique.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Evaluation of anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant potential of andrographolide and echiodinin.

Evaluation of anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant potential of andrographolide and echiodinin isolated from callus culture of Andrographis paniculata Nees. Asian Pac J Trop Biomed. 2013 Aug ;3(8):604-10; discussion 609-10. PMID: 23905016. Abstract Author(s):. Mohmmed Arifullah, Nima Dandu Namsa, Manabendra Mandal, Kishore Kumar Chiruvella, Paritala Vikrama, Ghanta Rama Gopal. Article Affiliation:. Mohmmed...
ChemistryNews-Medical.net

Researchers reveal key differences in the fragmentation of chiral biomolecules

By combining mass spectroscopy with further analytical and simulation techniques, researchers have revealed key differences in the fragmentation of dipeptide biomolecules with different chiral structures. 'Chirality' describes the difference in structure between two molecules that are, or are close to being mirror images of each other. Although their chemical formulae...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Variability in clinical and neurophysiological evaluation of pain development following acute spinal cord injury: a case report

Chronic neuropathic pain (NeP) often develops following traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). This case report explores variability in clinical and neurophysiological aspects of pain evaluation in early post-trauma stages. Case presentation. A 34-year old female presenting with acute incomplete sensorimotor tetraplegia C4 AIS D was examined by neurological examination and...

