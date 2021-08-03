Biden Administration Digs in Heels on Controversial Title 42 Border Order
The Biden administration is digging in its heels on a controversial border order amid a torrent of criticism from immigration advocates and an ongoing lawsuit. The administration on Monday indefinitely extended the public health order, known as Title 42, that allows border agents to immediately expel migrants caught crossing the border illegally, depriving them of the right to seek asylum in the U.S.www.usnews.com
