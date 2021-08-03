Cancel
Biden Administration Digs in Heels on Controversial Title 42 Border Order

By Claire Hansen
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is digging in its heels on a controversial border order amid a torrent of criticism from immigration advocates and an ongoing lawsuit. The administration on Monday indefinitely extended the public health order, known as Title 42, that allows border agents to immediately expel migrants caught crossing the border illegally, depriving them of the right to seek asylum in the U.S.

