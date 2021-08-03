Cancel
Missouri State

Amazon warehouse opens for business in Republic, Missouri

By Springfield News-Leader
KOMU
 5 days ago

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of workers are now clocking in at Amazon's newest distribution warehouse in southwestern Missouri. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 1.3 million square-foot fulfillment center opened for business Monday in Republic. According to Amazon, the facility in Republic employs more than 200 people with a...

