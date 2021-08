Tom Holland has joined a list of MCU actors who won’t voice their characters in Marvel’s What If…? Let’s take a look at why he won’t be involved. Actor Tom Holland has been confirmed to not be reprising his role as Spider-Man in Marvel’s animated What If…? series, and here’s potentially why he’s not voicing Peter Parker. The new anthology series will be the MCU’s fourth Disney+ TV show produced by Marvel Studios, also becoming the studio’s first animated show on Disney+. What If…? will address how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would look if key moments from the movies had happened differently. The series will bring back the MCU’s favorite superheroes in an animated fashion, with Spider-Man expected to receive his own hypothetical episode.