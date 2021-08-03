Cancel
Arlington, TX

Groundbreaking investigations win interdisciplinary research grants

uta.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Texas at Arlington has awarded research grants to seven interdisciplinary teams focusing on key areas related to health care technology, personalized medicine, social issues and cognitive processes. The Interdisciplinary Research Program (IRP) began in 2015 to catalyze research collaborations across academic disciplines in alignment with the guiding...

