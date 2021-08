The City of West Hollywood is inviting community members to take part in upcoming discussions about the minimum wage in West Hollywood. On Monday, August 23, 2021, the City will host two one-hour-long virtual Minimum Wage Workforce Discussions – one at 9 a.m. and the other at 4 p.m. – aimed at engaging people who work in West Hollywood’s workforce on the topic of minimum wage for West Hollywood workers. The discussion will include an informational presentation, an interactive survey, and a discussion for workers. Individuals who are part of the West Hollywood workforce are encouraged to attend and participate. Register via Zoom using the following links: · 9 a.m. Session: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvf-2vqj8pHdHFcc2xcZ9CS1W3TUXS1tsv.